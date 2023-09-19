trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664405
Kerala Lottery Result 19-09-2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-381 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 19-09-2023: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-381 Lottery lucky draw result is out now. The lucky draw result was published by the Kerala state lottery agency today at 2.55 PM on keralalotteries.com. Scroll down for the complete list of Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-381 lucky draw winners. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 19-09-2023: The lottery department announced the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI SS-381" Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 19, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-381". The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs. Check below the complete winners list of Sthree Sakthi SS-381 lucky draw result.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-381 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced​

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: ​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: ​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: ​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: ​To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-381 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

