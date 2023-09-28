trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668277
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Lottery Result 28-09-2023: KARUNYA PLUS KN-489 Lucky Draw Result Declared- Check Complete Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result for KARUNYA PLUS KN 489 Thursday lucky draw is out now, scroll down to check the complete list of winners. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala Lottery Result Thursday 28-09-2023: The lottery department released the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS KN 489" lucky draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 28, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN 489" is out. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner will receive bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KARUNYA PLUS KN outcomes from September 28, 2023, right here.

Kerala Lottery Result 28-09-2023 Sep: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-489 Draw 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PT 588588

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: ​PO 329161

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: ​PN 280912 PO 681273 PP 273370 PR 347269 PS 524541 PT 741014 PU 684488 PV 110943 PW 628211 PX 653748 PY 627018 PZ 375071

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: ​PN 588588 PO 588588 PP 588588 PR 588588 PS 588588 PU 588588 PV 588588 PW 588588 PX 588588 PY 588588 PZ 588588

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0472  0973  1331  3076  3957  4307  4310  4316  4860  5095  6296  8669  8670  8712  9090  9569  9589  9629

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0306  0368  0622  0656  0702  0845  0939  0976  1853  1892  2080  2811  3088  3200  3712  4066  4297  4702  4708  4822  4851  5819  5910  6049  6476  6734  6826  6942  7993  8412  8508  9692  9729  9781

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0132  0582  0838  0864  0981  1430  1505  1924  1939  1975  2177  2189  2252  2372  2610  2640  2823  2894  3082  3412  3551  3595  3728  3793  3948  4043  4250  4589  4648  4827  4932  5071  5176  5255  5437  5581  5592  5690  5700  6062  6268  6337  6431  6451  6561  6968  6982  7072  7196  7381  7569  7615  7744  7777  7850  7902  7919  7925  8074  8255  8263  8277  8392  8397  8456  8504  8608  8678  8904  8933  8980  9200  9255  9395  9539  9566  9640  9720  9785  9962

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 6161  9975  1327  4671  1789  1961  9222  8796  5998  3767  8256  8150  1302  1992  7173  3567  4527  0269  8514  7918  2192  8501  4931  7855  4149  6449  9575  0659  9313  4366  6083  5090  7379  0117  7255  6907  7842  9530  9013  2095  3943  1911  3905  6609  7661  1421  0935  1380  9544  5497  8293  3585  9516  0638  0808  2881  9749  1744  0243  3354  4509  0570  7407  2733  3396  9395  7291  7771  8222  9465  4152  7347  4766  2016  6583  2454  9974  5462  5859  3619  5276  4865  4482  7116  1594  4141  7593  0051  9141  4441  7523  6328  0382  6361  8582  7223  4238  7214  9892  7797  8314   8446  7700  3822  2091  8321  1470  5836  7463  5349  4960  0978  3880  4736  0522 3880  3419  6683  0776  2434  6261  6638  7096  4440  1933

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 28-09-2023 TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-489 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

