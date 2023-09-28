Kerala Lottery Result 28-09-2023: KARUNYA PLUS KN-489 Lucky Draw Result Declared- Check Complete Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday 28-09-2023: The lottery department released the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS KN 489" lucky draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 28, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN 489" is out. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner will receive bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KARUNYA PLUS KN outcomes from September 28, 2023, right here.

Kerala Lottery Result 28-09-2023 Sep: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-489 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PT 588588

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: ​PO 329161

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: ​PN 280912 PO 681273 PP 273370 PR 347269 PS 524541 PT 741014 PU 684488 PV 110943 PW 628211 PX 653748 PY 627018 PZ 375071

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: ​PN 588588 PO 588588 PP 588588 PR 588588 PS 588588 PU 588588 PV 588588 PW 588588 PX 588588 PY 588588 PZ 588588

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0472 0973 1331 3076 3957 4307 4310 4316 4860 5095 6296 8669 8670 8712 9090 9569 9589 9629

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0306 0368 0622 0656 0702 0845 0939 0976 1853 1892 2080 2811 3088 3200 3712 4066 4297 4702 4708 4822 4851 5819 5910 6049 6476 6734 6826 6942 7993 8412 8508 9692 9729 9781

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0132 0582 0838 0864 0981 1430 1505 1924 1939 1975 2177 2189 2252 2372 2610 2640 2823 2894 3082 3412 3551 3595 3728 3793 3948 4043 4250 4589 4648 4827 4932 5071 5176 5255 5437 5581 5592 5690 5700 6062 6268 6337 6431 6451 6561 6968 6982 7072 7196 7381 7569 7615 7744 7777 7850 7902 7919 7925 8074 8255 8263 8277 8392 8397 8456 8504 8608 8678 8904 8933 8980 9200 9255 9395 9539 9566 9640 9720 9785 9962

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 6161 9975 1327 4671 1789 1961 9222 8796 5998 3767 8256 8150 1302 1992 7173 3567 4527 0269 8514 7918 2192 8501 4931 7855 4149 6449 9575 0659 9313 4366 6083 5090 7379 0117 7255 6907 7842 9530 9013 2095 3943 1911 3905 6609 7661 1421 0935 1380 9544 5497 8293 3585 9516 0638 0808 2881 9749 1744 0243 3354 4509 0570 7407 2733 3396 9395 7291 7771 8222 9465 4152 7347 4766 2016 6583 2454 9974 5462 5859 3619 5276 4865 4482 7116 1594 4141 7593 0051 9141 4441 7523 6328 0382 6361 8582 7223 4238 7214 9892 7797 8314 8446 7700 3822 2091 8321 1470 5836 7463 5349 4960 0978 3880 4736 0522 3880 3419 6683 0776 2434 6261 6638 7096 4440 1933

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 28-09-2023 TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-489 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)