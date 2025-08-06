Kerala Lottery Result Today 06.08.2025: Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Wednesday Lucky Draw OUT - Check Complete Winners List

Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result 06 August 2025: The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results of the much-awaited Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Bumper Lottery. The lucky draw took place today, Wednesday, August 6, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will take home a grand sum of ₹1 Crore. The Dhanalekshmi Lottery is one of Kerala's seven weekly lotteries and is conducted every Wednesday. Each ticket costs ₹50, and this specific draw is identified with the code “DL” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result 06-08-2025: Complete List of Winning Numbers for Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Bumper Draw

1st Prize – ₹1,00,00,000 (₹1 Crore)

Winning Number: DW 248735

2nd Prize – ₹30,00,000 (₹30 Lakhs)

Winning Number: DR 225447

3rd Prize – ₹5,00,000 (₹5 Lakhs)

Winning Number: DW 329254

Consolation Prize – ₹5,000

Winning Numbers: DN 248735, DO 248735, DP 248735, DR 248735, DS 248735, DT 248735, DU 248735, DV 248735, DX 248735, DY 248735, DZ 248735

Kerala Lottery Result – Additional Prizes (For Tickets Ending With the Following Numbers)

4th Prize – ₹5,000

0276, 0354, 1513, 2000, 2244, 2618, 4081, 4205, 5134, 5381, 5630, 6109, 6598, 6825, 7300, 8284, 9135, 9148, 9460, 9620

5th Prize – ₹2,000

3341, 4408, 7939, 9214, 9813, 9970

6th Prize – ₹1,000

To Be Announced

7th Prize – ₹500

To Be Announced

8th Prize – ₹200

To Be Announced

9th Prize – ₹100

To Be Announced

Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lottery Result - Prize Structure

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakhs)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: Lottery is a game of chance and can be addictive. Please play responsibly. The information provided above is for reference purposes only and should not be considered financial or gambling advice. Zee News does not endorse or promote lotteries)