Kerala Lottery Result Today 07-09-2025: Samrudhi SM 19 Bumper Sunday Lucky Draw OUT - 1 Crore First Prize

Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Samrudhi SM 19 Bumper Lottery today, Sunday, September 7, 2025. The much-awaited lucky draw was conducted at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize winner will walk away with a massive ₹1 Crore, while the second prize carries ₹25 Lakhs. The third prize winners will receive ₹5 Lakhs each, along with multiple other exciting cash prizes in various categories.

The Samrudhi lottery, priced at ₹50 per ticket, is one of the seven weekly lotteries organized by the Government of Kerala and is drawn every Sunday. Each draw is represented by the code “SM” followed by its number in this case, SM 19.

Kerala Lottery Result 07-09-2025: Full List of Winning Numbers for Samrudhi SM 19 Bumper

1st Prize – ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

Winning Number: MG 339851

2nd Prize – ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakhs)

Winning Number: MB 615985

3rd Prize – ₹5,00,000

Winning Numbers: ME 399415

Consolation Prize – ₹5,000

Winning Numbers: MA 339851 MB 339851 MC 339851 MD 339851 ME 339851 MF 339851 MH 339851 MJ 339851 MK 339851 ML 339851 MM 339851

4th Prize – ₹5,000

Ticket numbers ending with: 0446 0461 2171 2347 2838 3534 3970 4600 5009 5048 5261 5295 5418 5857 6486 6932 8271 8404 9744 9999

5th Prize – ₹2,000

Ticket numbers ending with: 2123 2141 3494 3815 4435 5124

6th Prize – ₹1,000

Ticket numbers ending with: TO BE ANNOUNCED

7th Prize – ₹500

Ticket numbers ending with: TO BE ANNOUNCED

8th Prize – ₹100

Ticket numbers ending with: TO BE ANNOUNCED

9th Prize – ₹50

Ticket numbers ending with: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(Disclaimer: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided is for informational purposes only. Zee News does not promote or encourage lottery in any form)