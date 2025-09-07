Advertisement
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Lottery Result Today 07-09-2025: Samrudhi SM 19 Bumper Sunday Lucky Draw OUT - 1 Crore First Prize

The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Samrudhi SM 19 Bumper Lottery results on September 7, 2025, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize is ₹1 crore, followed by ₹25 lakhs for second and ₹5 lakhs for third. Multiple lower-tier prizes were also declared across categories.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala Lottery Result Today 07-09-2025: Samrudhi SM 19 Bumper Sunday Lucky Draw OUT - 1 Crore First PrizeKerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Samrudhi SM 19 Bumper Lottery today, Sunday, September 7, 2025. The much-awaited lucky draw was conducted at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize winner will walk away with a massive ₹1 Crore, while the second prize carries ₹25 Lakhs. The third prize winners will receive ₹5 Lakhs each, along with multiple other exciting cash prizes in various categories.

The Samrudhi lottery, priced at ₹50 per ticket, is one of the seven weekly lotteries organized by the Government of Kerala and is drawn every Sunday. Each draw is represented by the code “SM” followed by its number in this case, SM 19.

Kerala Lottery Result 07-09-2025: Full List of Winning Numbers for Samrudhi SM 19 Bumper

1st Prize – ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
Winning Number: MG 339851

2nd Prize – ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakhs)
Winning Number: MB 615985

3rd Prize – ₹5,00,000
Winning Numbers: ME 399415

Consolation Prize – ₹5,000
Winning Numbers: MA 339851 MB 339851 MC 339851 MD 339851 ME 339851 MF 339851 MH 339851 MJ 339851 MK 339851 ML 339851 MM 339851

4th Prize – ₹5,000
Ticket numbers ending with: 0446  0461  2171  2347  2838  3534  3970  4600  5009  5048  5261  5295  5418  5857  6486  6932  8271  8404  9744  9999

5th Prize – ₹2,000
Ticket numbers ending with: 2123  2141  3494  3815  4435  5124

6th Prize – ₹1,000
Ticket numbers ending with: TO BE ANNOUNCED

7th Prize – ₹500

 Ticket numbers ending with: TO BE ANNOUNCED

8th Prize – ₹100
Ticket numbers ending with: TO BE ANNOUNCED

9th Prize – ₹50
Ticket numbers ending with: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Kerala Samrudhi SM 19 Bumper Lottery – Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000

4th Prize: ₹1,00,000

5th Prize: ₹5,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹100

9th Prize: ₹50

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided is for informational purposes only. Zee News does not promote or encourage lottery in any form)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

