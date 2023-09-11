Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 11-09-2023: Win Win W 735 Monday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Complete Winners List Here
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 11-09-2023: On Monday, September 11, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries released the lucky draw results of the current Kerala Win Win W 735 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Win Win W 735 Kerala Lottery result of the Lucky Draw here. Scroll down to check the complete winners list.
Kerala State Lottery Result Monday 11-09-2023: Today's draw for the Kerala Monday, Win Win W 735 lottery is out now. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, September 11, 2023, is released. Win Win W 735 Kerala lottery live results begins at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 3 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 11-09-2023 took place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Scroll down for the complete winners list.
Check Kerala Lottery Result WIN WIN W-735 Lucky Draw (11 September 2023) Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 735 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WV 190927
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: WS 420517
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 923121 WO 229457 WP 627983 WR 144225 WS 329503 WT 332550 WU 244726 WV 684055 WW 302889 WX 305219 WY 993686 WZ 243321
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 190927 WO 190927 WP 190927 WR 190927 WS 190927 WT 190927 WU 190927 WW 190927 WX 190927 WY 190927 WZ 190927
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Win Win W 735 PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
