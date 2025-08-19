Kerala Lottery Result Today 19-08-2025: Sthree Sakthi SS 481 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result OUT - Check Full Winners List
Kerala Lottery Result 19 Aug 2025: The Sthree Sakthi lottery is among the seven weekly lucky draws conducted in Kerala. This draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. Each Kerala lottery is identified with a unique alphanumeric code, and for the Sthree Sakthi draw, the code is “SS,” followed by the draw number. In the latest draw Sthree Sakthi SS-481, the jackpot winner will take home a bumper prize of ₹1 Crore. Scroll below to check the complete winners’ list of today’s Sthree Sakthi SS-481 results.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 481 Today: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-481 draw held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is issued in 12 different series, with around 108 lakh tickets printed for sale every week. The first prize winner takes home a bumper reward of ₹1 crore.
Kerala Lottery Winning Numbers: Sthree Sakthi SS-481 (19-08-2025)
1st Prize (₹1 Crore): SP 470148
2nd Prize (₹30 Lakhs): ST 823246
3rd Prize (₹5 Lakhs): SN 817719
Consolation Prize (₹5,000): SN 470148, SO 470148, SR 470148, SS 470148, ST 470148, SU 470148, SV 470148, SW 470148, SX 470148, SY 470148, SZ 470148
4th Prize (₹1 Lakh): 0588, 1093, 1308, 1425, 1806, 3816, 4086, 5122, 5240, 5598, 5957, 6611, 7656, 7796, 7909, 8490, 8562, 9244, 9736, 9940
5th Prize (₹2,000): 0071, 4339, 5235, 6225, 9066, 9435
6th Prize (₹1,000): To be announced
7th Prize (₹500): To be announced
8th Prize (₹100): To be announced
9th Prize (₹100): To be announced
Kerala Lottery Result Today 19.08.2025: Prize Structure of Sthree Sakthi SS-481
1st Prize – ₹1 Crore
2nd Prize – ₹30 Lakhs
3rd Prize – ₹5 Lakhs
4th Prize – ₹1 Lakh
5th Prize – ₹2,000
6th Prize – ₹1,000
7th Prize – ₹500
8th Prize – ₹100
Consolation Prize – ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: Lottery is a game of chance and can be addictive. Please play responsibly. The information provided here is for reference only. Zee News does not encourage or promote lottery in any form)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv