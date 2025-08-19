Kerala Lottery Result Today 19-08-2025: Sthree Sakthi SS 481 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result OUT - Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 481 Today: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-481 draw held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is issued in 12 different series, with around 108 lakh tickets printed for sale every week. The first prize winner takes home a bumper reward of ₹1 crore.

Kerala Lottery Winning Numbers: Sthree Sakthi SS-481 (19-08-2025)

1st Prize (₹1 Crore): SP 470148

2nd Prize (₹30 Lakhs): ST 823246

3rd Prize (₹5 Lakhs): SN 817719

Consolation Prize (₹5,000): SN 470148, SO 470148, SR 470148, SS 470148, ST 470148, SU 470148, SV 470148, SW 470148, SX 470148, SY 470148, SZ 470148

4th Prize (₹1 Lakh): 0588, 1093, 1308, 1425, 1806, 3816, 4086, 5122, 5240, 5598, 5957, 6611, 7656, 7796, 7909, 8490, 8562, 9244, 9736, 9940

5th Prize (₹2,000): 0071, 4339, 5235, 6225, 9066, 9435

6th Prize (₹1,000): To be announced

7th Prize (₹500): To be announced

8th Prize (₹100): To be announced

9th Prize (₹100): To be announced

(Disclaimer: Lottery is a game of chance and can be addictive. Please play responsibly. The information provided here is for reference only. Zee News does not encourage or promote lottery in any form)