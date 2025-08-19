Advertisement
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Lottery Result Today 19-08-2025: Sthree Sakthi SS 481 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result OUT - Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result 19 Aug 2025: The Sthree Sakthi lottery is among the seven weekly lucky draws conducted in Kerala. This draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. Each Kerala lottery is identified with a unique alphanumeric code, and for the Sthree Sakthi draw, the code is “SS,” followed by the draw number. In the latest draw Sthree Sakthi SS-481, the jackpot winner will take home a bumper prize of ₹1 Crore. Scroll below to check the complete winners’ list of today’s Sthree Sakthi SS-481 results.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 481 Today: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-481 draw held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is issued in 12 different series, with around 108 lakh tickets printed for sale every week. The first prize winner takes home a bumper reward of ₹1 crore.

Kerala Lottery Winning Numbers: Sthree Sakthi SS-481 (19-08-2025)

1st Prize (₹1 Crore): SP 470148

2nd Prize (₹30 Lakhs): ST 823246

3rd Prize (₹5 Lakhs): SN 817719

Consolation Prize (₹5,000): SN 470148, SO 470148, SR 470148, SS 470148, ST 470148, SU 470148, SV 470148, SW 470148, SX 470148, SY 470148, SZ 470148

4th Prize (₹1 Lakh): 0588, 1093, 1308, 1425, 1806, 3816, 4086, 5122, 5240, 5598, 5957, 6611, 7656, 7796, 7909, 8490, 8562, 9244, 9736, 9940

5th Prize (₹2,000): 0071, 4339, 5235, 6225, 9066, 9435

6th Prize (₹1,000): To be announced

7th Prize (₹500): To be announced

8th Prize (₹100): To be announced

9th Prize (₹100): To be announced

Kerala Lottery Result Today 19.08.2025: Prize Structure of Sthree Sakthi SS-481

1st Prize – ₹1 Crore

2nd Prize – ₹30 Lakhs

3rd Prize – ₹5 Lakhs

4th Prize – ₹1 Lakh

5th Prize – ₹2,000

6th Prize – ₹1,000

7th Prize – ₹500

8th Prize – ₹100

Consolation Prize – ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: Lottery is a game of chance and can be addictive. Please play responsibly. The information provided here is for reference only. Zee News does not encourage or promote lottery in any form)

