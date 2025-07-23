Kerala Lottery Result Today 23-07-2025 OUT: Monsoon Bumper BR 104 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- 10 Crore First Prize Winner Ticket No. MC 678572
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 23-07-2025: Monsoon Bumper 104 is the second bumper lottery this year. Monsoon bumper lottery draw is held in every Monsoon at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation contains draw number along with the code. The first prize luck draw winner received bumper 10 Crore Rupees.
Kerala Monsoon Bumper Draw 23.07.2025: The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Monsoon Bumper BR-104 Lottery today, July 23, 2025. The draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, on behalf of the Kerala government. Priced at Rs 250, the Monsoon Bumper 2025 lottery offers one of the largest single-ticket prizes in India, with a first prize of Rs 10 crore. The second prize is Rs 1 crore, followed by a third prize of Rs 10 lakh awarded to winners from six different series.
Kerala Monsoon Bumper Draw 104 Lucky Draw Complete Winners List Live Updates
The Monsoon Bumper Lottery is printed in 12 series, with over 108 lakh tickets made available for public purchase this year.
Scroll below for the full list of winning numbers from today’s draw.
Kerala Lottery Result Today - July 23, 2025
Monsoon Bumper BR-104: Full List of Winning Numbers
1st Prize – Rs 10 Crore:
MC 678572
2nd Prize – Rs 1 Crore Each:
MA 719846, MB 682584, MC 302229, MD 273405, ME 372685
3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh Each:
MA 291581, MB 148447, MC 656149, MD 714936, ME 188965
Consolation Prize – Rs 1 Lakh Each (for non-winning tickets ending with 678572):
MA 678572, MB 678572, MD 678572, ME 678572
4th Prize – Rs 3 Lakh Each:
MA 729545, MB 168612, MC 323256, MD 534242, ME 386206
5th to 8th Prize Winners:
To be announced
Prize Breakdown - Monsoon Bumper BR-104
1st Prize: Rs 10 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore
3rd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs 3 Lakh
5th Prize: Rs 5,000
6th Prize: Rs 2,000
7th Prize: Rs 1,000
8th Prize: Rs 500
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
(Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive. Please play responsibly. The information provided above is solely for informational purposes. Zee News does not endorse or promote the lottery in any manner)
