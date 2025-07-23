Advertisement
KERALA MONSOON BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT

Kerala Lottery Result Today 23-07-2025 OUT: Monsoon Bumper BR 104 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- 10 Crore First Prize Winner Ticket No. MC 678572

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 23-07-2025: Monsoon Bumper 104 is the second bumper lottery this year. Monsoon bumper lottery draw is held in every Monsoon at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation contains draw number along with the code. The first prize luck draw winner received bumper 10 Crore Rupees. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala Lottery Result Today 23-07-2025 OUT: Monsoon Bumper BR 104 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- 10 Crore First Prize Winner Ticket No. MC 678572 Kerala Monsoon Bumper BR 104 Lucky Draw Results

Kerala Monsoon Bumper Draw 23.07.2025: The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Monsoon Bumper BR-104 Lottery today, July 23, 2025. The draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, on behalf of the Kerala government. Priced at Rs 250, the Monsoon Bumper 2025 lottery offers one of the largest single-ticket prizes in India, with a first prize of Rs 10 crore. The second prize is Rs 1 crore, followed by a third prize of Rs 10 lakh awarded to winners from six different series.

Kerala Monsoon Bumper Draw 104 Lucky Draw Complete Winners List Live Updates

The Monsoon Bumper Lottery is printed in 12 series, with over 108 lakh tickets made available for public purchase this year.

Scroll below for the full list of winning numbers from today’s draw.

Kerala Lottery Result Today - July 23, 2025

Monsoon Bumper BR-104: Full List of Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 10 Crore:
MC 678572

2nd Prize – Rs 1 Crore Each:
MA 719846, MB 682584, MC 302229, MD 273405, ME 372685

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh Each:
MA 291581, MB 148447, MC 656149, MD 714936, ME 188965

Consolation Prize – Rs 1 Lakh Each (for non-winning tickets ending with 678572):
MA 678572, MB 678572, MD 678572, ME 678572

4th Prize – Rs 3 Lakh Each:
MA 729545, MB 168612, MC 323256, MD 534242, ME 386206

5th to 8th Prize Winners:
To be announced

Prize Breakdown - Monsoon Bumper BR-104

1st Prize: Rs 10 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 3 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

6th Prize: Rs 2,000

7th Prize: Rs 1,000

8th Prize: Rs 500

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

(Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive. Please play responsibly. The information provided above is solely for informational purposes. Zee News does not endorse or promote the lottery in any manner)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

