Kerala Lottery Result Today 29-08-2025: Suvarna Keralam SK-17 Lucky Draw Result OUT- 1 Crore First Prize
The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Suvarna Keralam SK-17 results on August 29, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize worth ₹1 crore went to ticket RE 302032. Scroll down for the complete winners list:
Kerala Lottery Results Friday 29-08-2025: The Kerala State Lottery Department declared the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-17 draw today, Friday, August 29. The draw is scheduled at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lucky ticket holders stand a chance to win massive rewards, including ₹1 crore as the first prize, ₹30 lakh as the second, and ₹25 lakh as the third prize. The process will be carried out in front of an independent jury to maintain transparency and fairness.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 29-08-2025 AUGUST TODAY: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-17 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
Winning number for the 1st Prize of ₹1 Crore: RE 302032
Winning number for the 2nd Prize of ₹30 Lakh: RF 739176
Winning number for the 3rd Prize of ₹25 Lakh: RC 319936
Consolation Prize numbers: RA 302032, RB 302032, RC 302032, RD 302032, RF 302032, RG 302032, RH 302032, RJ 302032, RK 302032, RL 302032, RM 302032
4th Prize of ₹5,000: 0515, 0603, 1385, 1655, 1749, 2669, 2837, 3579, 4761, 6196, 6552, 6628, 6668, 6766, 6851, 7175, 7523, 8044, 9096, 9248
5th Prize of ₹2,000: 0523, 7182, 7561, 7632, 7649, 9646
6th Prize of ₹1,000: To Be Announced
7th Prize of ₹500: To Be Announced
8th Prize of ₹200: To Be Announced
9th Prize of ₹100: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 29-08-2025: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-17 BUMPER FULL PRIZE LIST
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakh)
3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹15,00,000 (15 Lakh)
5th Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)
6th Prize: ₹5,000
7th Prize: ₹1,000
8th Prize: ₹500
9th Prize: ₹100
10th Prize: ₹50
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: Lottery is a game of chance and can be addictive. Please play responsibly. The information provided here is only for reference purposes. Zee News does not encourage or promote lottery participation in any manner.)
