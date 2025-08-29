Kerala Lottery Result Today 29-08-2025: Suvarna Keralam SK-17 Lucky Draw Result OUT- 1 Crore First Prize

Kerala Lottery Results Friday 29-08-2025: The Kerala State Lottery Department declared the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-17 draw today, Friday, August 29. The draw is scheduled at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lucky ticket holders stand a chance to win massive rewards, including ₹1 crore as the first prize, ₹30 lakh as the second, and ₹25 lakh as the third prize. The process will be carried out in front of an independent jury to maintain transparency and fairness.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 29-08-2025 AUGUST TODAY: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-17 BUMPER LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Winning number for the 1st Prize of ₹1 Crore: RE 302032

Winning number for the 2nd Prize of ₹30 Lakh: RF 739176

Winning number for the 3rd Prize of ₹25 Lakh: RC 319936

Consolation Prize numbers: RA 302032, RB 302032, RC 302032, RD 302032, RF 302032, RG 302032, RH 302032, RJ 302032, RK 302032, RL 302032, RM 302032

4th Prize of ₹5,000: 0515, 0603, 1385, 1655, 1749, 2669, 2837, 3579, 4761, 6196, 6552, 6628, 6668, 6766, 6851, 7175, 7523, 8044, 9096, 9248

5th Prize of ₹2,000: 0523, 7182, 7561, 7632, 7649, 9646

6th Prize of ₹1,000: To Be Announced

7th Prize of ₹500: To Be Announced

8th Prize of ₹200: To Be Announced

9th Prize of ₹100: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 29-08-2025: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-17 BUMPER FULL PRIZE LIST

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakh)

3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹15,00,000 (15 Lakh)

5th Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

6th Prize: ₹5,000

7th Prize: ₹1,000

8th Prize: ₹500

9th Prize: ₹100

10th Prize: ₹50

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: Lottery is a game of chance and can be addictive. Please play responsibly. The information provided here is only for reference purposes. Zee News does not encourage or promote lottery participation in any manner.)