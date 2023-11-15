trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2688338
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY November 15, 2923: Lucky Draw Result Declared - Check Full Winners List

The FIFTY FIFTY lottery, part of the seven weekly draws, unfolds every Wednesday at 3 PM. Identified by the alphanumeric code "FF," this Kerala Lottery holds the promise of excitement and fortunes. The first prize winner of this lucky draw will be showered with a whopping 1 Crore Rupees. Here are the complete list of winning numbers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Unveiling the Winning Numbers for 'FIFTY FIFTY FF-73' Draw on November 15, 2023! The Kerala State Lotteries department is set to reveal the outcome of today's draw at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. With a chance to win the bumper prize of 1 Crore rupees, the 'FIFTY FIFTY FF-73' results decared.

Here are the complete list of winning numbers.

Kerala Lottery Result 15-11-2023 Nov: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-73 LOTTERY

1ST PRIZE - FD 772087

2ND PRIZE - FF 185675

3RD PRIZE - 0528  0751  1212  2168  2259  3039  3313  3394  4340  4945  5316  5367  5713  5986  6146  6258  6287  6969  7087  7121  7730  8310  9961

CONSOLATION PRIZE - FA 772087   FB 772087   FC 772087   FE 772087   FF 772087   FG 772087   FH 772087   FJ 772087   FK 772087   FL 772087   FM 772087

4TH PRIZE - 1239  2007  4240  4568  4731  5036  6206  6323  7262  7937  8244  8309

5TH PRIZE - 0368  0422  0486  0566  1552  2044  2519  3438  3846  4403  5070  5191  5240  5440  5549  6200  7027  7113  7140  7758  8308  8501  8739  9085

6TH PRIZE - 8242  0390  2345  9848  7071  1882  1912  7494  7741  9135  9915  5913  2319  2125  3962  7688  6376  4891  9827  4149  4013  4826  2646  0886  3633  6596  3638  3383  1037  7840  3867  5371  7810  8781  8055  9571  3799  7177  2103  0324  6944  7953  0183  6640  1482  7033  6867  5443  6448  9177  3538  3620  4124  9072  9135  9177  9307  9431  9571  9692  9827  9848  9915

7TH PRIZE - 0145  0173  0358  0527  0822  0840  0872  0880  0932  0982  1016  1120  1132  1476  1576  1611  1685  1770  2058  2070  2110  2138  2235  2281  2309  2333  2358  2492  2525  2541  2553  2675  2725  2786  2905  2908  3038  3169  3205  3264  3298  3329  3334  3354  3456  3592  3684  3704  3939  3941  4010  4085  4145  4184  4262  4276  4339  4420  4447  4533  4627  4688  4712  4850  4909  5063  5079  5165  5210  5282  5331  5339  5528  5718  5772  5802  5853  5888  5911  5945  6067  6191  6322  6428  6497  6549  6608  6776  6783  6889  6897  6901  6977  7053  7106  7116  7308  7373  7438  7645  7763  7800  7825  7833  7857  8123  8238  8405  8438  8459  8462  8464  8776  8831  8955  8982  9118  9129  9417  9527  9555  9575  9621  9742  9914  9950

