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Kerala low alcohol liquor row: UDF budget proposal faces political firestorm - What is happening?

Addressing the controversy triggered by last week's Budget proposal on low-alcohol liquor, Kerala Chief CM Satheesan said that the issue would be discussed within the UDF before a final call is taken.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Kerala low alcohol liquor row: UDF budget proposal faces political firestorm - What is happening?
Image Credit: Kerala Chief CM Satheesan said that the issue would be discussed within the UDF before a final call is taken. (Image Credit: File Photo/IANS)Source: Bureau

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