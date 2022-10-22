Kerala LSS USS Result 2022 OUT at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

Kerala LSS USS Result 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan declared the LSS USS Result 2022 for the scholarship exams on Friday (October 21). Candidates can check the Lower Secondary Scholarship, LSS and Upper Secondary Scholarship, USS Exam results on the official website –pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check their Kerala LSS USS Result 2022 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to check Kerala LSS USS Result 2022

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the tab provided for ‘Results’

In the newly opened tab click on the link provided for LSS USS 2022 Result

Select the exam and enter your roll number, date of birth etc

Your LSS USS Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

According to the reports, nearly 99,980 students had appeared for the LSS Exam 2022. Out of these, around 10,372 students cleared the exam and became eligible for the scholarship while for the USS Exam 2022, a total of 81,461 students appeared and out of these 10,511 passed the exam and became eligible for the scholarship.