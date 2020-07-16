हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala LSS-USS Results 2020

Kerala LSS-USS Results 2020: Scholarship results released on keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (July 16) announced Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan LSS and USS Results 2020. CM Vijayan made the announcement after the results for DHSE Kerala were declared on July 15, 2020.  The students for the first and second year can check the results of their scholarship exams on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan keralapareekshabhavan.in. 

Here's how to check Kerala LSS-USS Results 2020 online:

- Candidates can go to the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan
- On the homepage go to the link on the left that reads LSS, USS Results
- The candidates can click on the link to be redirected to another page         
- Enter your details after you select the exam you appeared for
- Click on the submit button there and download the pdf document
- Search for your roll number there and verify your result

In order to score the Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) & Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) amount, students must obtain at least 63 or more marks out of 90 and that will be 70% or more. Around 20 students will be considered for the Scholarship (General- 15, OEC- 1, SC- 2, ST- 1, CWSN- 1). 

