KERALA

Kerala Man Kills Six Including Family Members; Walks Into Police Station To Confess Crime

A Kerala man confessed to killing six, including his grandmother, brother, and other family members.

Edited By: Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
As a startling incident unraveled, a 23-year-old man walked into Venjaramoodu police station in Tiruvanthampuram on Monday and confessed to killing six people, including his family members. 

The man, Afan, admitted that he killed his grandmother in her 80s, his 13-year-old brother, and a young woman who is said to be his lover. As per reports, his victims also included his paternal uncle and uncle’s wife. 

The police have confirmed the deaths of five people. 

Afan had also attacked his mother and she had been admitted to a private medical college hospital in critical condition.

As per the police, the man has also been admitted to hospital as he claimed to have consumed poison. 

Further, although the crime was exposed when Afan confessed at the Venjaramoodu police station, the police said that the murders happened across three houses in the Venjaramoodu area near Tiruvanthampuram. 

While the police investigation into the incident is underway, further details have not been released yet.

(with agency inputs)

