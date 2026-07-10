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'Injuries from head to toe': Kerala medical student killed by classmate in Uzbekistan; family alleges forced conversion

A 21-year-old Kerala medical student was allegedly murdered in Uzbekistan by a classmate who allegedly pressured her to convert to his religion. Her family has demanded a fresh probe and the accused's extradition to India.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 07:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
'Injuries from head to toe': Kerala medical student killed by classmate in Uzbekistan; family alleges forced conversion
Image Credit: X. Sawariya Basanth (L) and Sadarul Anam (R).

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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