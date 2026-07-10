/'Injuries from head to toe': Kerala medical student killed by classmate in Uzbekistan; family alleges forced conversion

A 21-year-old medical student from Kerala has died under horrifying circumstances in Uzbekistan, and her grieving family says the truth is far darker than what was first reported. Sawariya Basanth, a first-year student at Bukhara State Medical Institute, was allegedly beaten to death by a fellow student from her own home state. Her family claims the attack was not a sudden outburst but a brutal, prolonged assault, and they believe it was driven by repeated attempts to force her to change her religion. As her body returns home and a fresh investigation begins, disturbing details are now coming to light.
The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Sadarul Anam, a student from Malappuram district in Kerala. Uzbek authorities have already arrested him in connection with the case, according to local media. Both students lived in the same hostel building, though male and female students were housed on separate floors, her uncle said.
Basanth's uncle, Janeesh, said an Uzbek investigating officer told him the injuries on her body were not consistent with a quick or accidental incident. He said she had wounds across her entire body.
"There were injury marks from head to toe on her body. It was not like he killed her in one minute with a laptop. The investigating officer told me it was done brutally," Janeesh said, as reported by India Today.
According to the family's complaint, Basanth had faced repeated pressure from Anam to convert her religion in the weeks before her death. They allege she was assaulted multiple times after refusing. Classmates reportedly told investigators they were aware of the harassment and had witnessed some of the pressure firsthand.
"She also said that in her investigation, some of the students told her that the accused pressured her for religious conversion and some students even saw that. But Savariya did not agree," Janeesh said, according to India Today. He added that this information had also been shared with an embassy official who visited the scene.
After her body was brought back to India, a second post-mortem was carried out at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, at the family's request. Her relatives have since performed her last rites. Harippad Police in Kerala have registered a murder case based on a complaint filed by her father.
Station House Officer V Vishnu said preliminary post-mortem findings pointed to signs of physical assault. He added that police are still waiting for official case details from Uzbek authorities and will examine how the Kerala case aligns with the crime recorded abroad, as per a TOI report.
The Embassy of India in Uzbekistan has said it is offering full support to the family, including help with repatriating her remains. The ambassador met with a family member, and the embassy said it remains in constant contact with Uzbek authorities, the Times of India reported.
Embassy is extending all assistance to the family of deceased Ms Sawariya Basanth including on the repatriation of her mortal remains. Today, Ambassador met her family member. Embassy is also in constant touch with the concerned authorities in Uzbekistan. India in Uzbekistan (@amb_tashkent) July 7, 2026
The family, however, wants more. They are demanding that the investigation be shifted to Kerala and that Anam be extradited to India to face trial. For now, they wait for answers, as two countries work to piece together exactly what happened to Sawariya Basanth in the final days of her life.
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