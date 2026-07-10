/'Injuries from head to toe': Kerala medical student killed by classmate in Uzbekistan; family alleges forced conversion

A 21-year-old medical student from Kerala has died under horrifying circumstances in Uzbekistan, and her grieving family says the truth is far darker than what was first reported. Sawariya Basanth, a first-year student at Bukhara State Medical Institute, was allegedly beaten to death by a fellow student from her own home state. Her family claims the attack was not a sudden outburst but a brutal, prolonged assault, and they believe it was driven by repeated attempts to force her to change her religion. As her body returns home and a fresh investigation begins, disturbing details are now coming to light.