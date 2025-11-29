Kerala MLA Kanathil Jameela Passes Away At 59; CM Vijayan Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Kanathil Jameela, CPI-M leader and sitting MLA of Koyilandy, passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mourned her death, describing Jameela as a "spirited and cheerful leader" who played a vital role in strengthening the state's women's movement.

Jameela was 59 and had been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Vijayan wrote: “The demise of Comrade Kanathil Jameela, elected representative from Koyilandy, is deeply saddening. A spirited and cheerful leader of the people, she embodied our party’s proud legacy of building a strong women’s movement. Her committed interventions in various local bodies enriched our model of decentralised governance. Her passing is a great loss to our party, the women’s movement, and society at large. I join the family, friends, and comrades in grief.”

Despite her illness, Jameela remained closely connected with people, returning to public interactions whenever her health allowed.

Jameela, who entered the Kerala Legislative Assembly in the 2021 elections, represented a remarkable story of transformation -- from a homemaker to one of Kerala’s most respected grassroots leaders.

Born in the rural area of Kuttiady, she moved to Thalakkulathur after her marriage.

Her entry into politics came unexpectedly in 1995, when she contested and won a seat in the Thalakkulathur Grama Panchayat. The same year she became Panchayat President, marking the beginning of her public life.

Her political evolution was deeply tied to Kerala’s landmark People’s Planning Movement, which decentralised governance and empowered local bodies. The movement not only brought women into the planning and execution of local development but also helped nurture strong female leaders.

Jameela emerged as one such figure, demonstrating leadership through grassroots engagement and participatory planning. By actively involving herself in community development, she became a symbol of how local self-governance could transform ordinary individuals into effective public representatives.

Her journey -- rising from Panchayat President to block-level leadership and eventually to the State Assembly -- reflected the power of decentralised democracy and women’s agency in Kerala.

Even while battling illness, Jameela maintained close contact with her constituency and her party, remaining deeply committed to public service. Known for her simplicity, accessibility and grassroots connect, she leaves behind a legacy rooted in community governance and women’s empowerment.

Kanathil Jameela is survived by her husband, K. Abdurahman, and two children.

Her passing marks the end of a truly inspiring chapter in Kerala’s political landscape -- one that began in a village home and rose steadily to the floor of the Legislative Assembly.