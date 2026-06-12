Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala: 43-year-old businessman on ventilator in Kozhikode; Health Ministry traces 72 contacts, sounds alert

There is a recurrence of the dreaded Nipah virus in Kerala, following the confirmation of an infected patient in Kozhikode district – a 43-year-old businessman from Feroke in the Kozhikode district who tested positive for the zoonotic infection, State Health Minister K Muraleedharan said Thursday.

The case marks the first-ever reported instance of Nipah infection in Kerala during the current year.

"The 43-year-old patient is on ventilator support in the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH)," Muraleedharan informed. "He is receiving all kinds of treatment."

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Late Wednesday, preliminary results of a PCR test conducted at the Kozhikode MCH suggested that the businessman was positive for Nipah. This has now been confirmed by tests conducted in a sample of fluids sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, where results came back positive.

Health Department Mobilizes Containment Measures; 72 High-Risk Contacts Identified

Health officials in the state have sprung into action to trace the patient's movements. It was found that he had interacted with many others while suffering from fever and symptoms of encephalitis. The businessman had visited at least two private hospitals before his isolation to take MRI and ECHO scans.

A complete contact list has been compiled with a total of 72 people, namely:

Medical professionals: A total of 58 medical staff who came into contact with the patient at various hospitals.

Family members: There are 14 family members and close contacts on this list.

Risk classification: Among these 72 people, two are classified as high-risk contacts, 13 are moderate-risk and the rest are categorized as low-risk contacts.

"The high-risk contacts have been advised to get into quarantine right away," says Muraleedharan, who adds that none of the people mentioned in the contact list has shown any symptoms."

Containment efforts & protocol deployed on local scale

Emergency meetings were organized with the rapid response team in the wards of the patient's municipality to assess the emergency supply of PPE kits, gloves, masks, and medicines for the quarantined people.

As a result of the recurring infections witnessed over the last few years, the health ministry is implementing the already developed playbook regarding control measures for containing the infection. On the ground, there is a push towards tracing the environmental origin of the disease and establishing if this patient indeed qualifies as the absolute index case of the infection. Moreover, fever detection surveys will be launched in residential areas around the home of this patient.

Suspected bat secretions in rented godown to be investigated further

Initial findings indicate an environmental infection site. According to the health minister, "the patient had rented a godown recently and cleaned it himself."

"There are indications that there were bat secretions present in the godown, which is how he became infected," Muraleedharan explained.

According to the CDC, USA, the natural host of the Nipah virus is the fruit bat, popularly known as the flying fox. Transfer from animals to humans occurs by contact with the secretions of an infected individual. It has an alarmingly high death rate, with deaths reported in about 40% to 75% of the cases. Its common symptoms range from fever, headache, coughing, and sore throat to vomiting and acute confusion.

Nipah virus in Kerala (2018 – Present)

From its first appearance in the state in 2018, Kerala has had a total of 32 Nipah infections, 23 of which resulted in death.

[Graphical Representation of Kerala's Nipah Virus Epidemics - Cases against Fatalities]

├── 2018 ──> 19 Cases | 17 Fatalities (Highest record of infection in the state)

├── 2019 ──> 1 Case | 0 Fatalities

├── 2021 ──> 1 Case | 1 Fatality

├── 2023 ──> 6 Cases | 2 Fatalities

├── 2024 ──> 2 Cases | 2 Fatalities

└── 2025 ──> 2 Cases | 1 Fatality

State health officials continue to advise citizens to be on high alert and practice good hygiene as well as avoid consumption of fruits that have been bitten by bats or other animals.

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