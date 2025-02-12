Advertisement
NewsIndia
KERALA COLLEGE

‘Dumbbells Tied To Private Parts, Injured With Compass': Kerala Nursing Students Reveal Ragging Horror

Kerala Ragging Horror: The first-year students alleged that they were forced to ‘stand naked’ and subjected to severe physical abuse ‘using dumbbells’, including ‘tying them to their private parts’. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 11:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Dumbbells Tied To Private Parts, Injured With Compass': Kerala Nursing Students Reveal Ragging Horror (Representative image)

Kerala Ragging Horror: A shocking case of brutal ragging has emerged from the Government Nursing College in Kottayam, where five senior students have been arrested for subjecting juniors to months of torture and humiliation. The victims, unable to bear the abuse any longer, finally lodged a complaint, bringing to light the horrifying ordeal they had suffered. 

According To PTI, third-year students named Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeev (18), Rijil Jith (20), and Vivek (21) were arrested after three first-year students detailed the relentless torment they had faced since November last year. 

A Nightmare That Lasted Months 

According to the complaint, the first-year students alleged that they were forced to ‘stand naked’ and subjected to severe physical abuse ‘using dumbbells’, including ‘tying them to their private parts’. Their ordeal didn’t stop there—compasses and other sharp objects were used to injure them, and lotion was applied to their wounds as a twisted form of mockery. 

The victims were forced to smear their faces, heads, and mouths with cream. Adding to the ongoing exploitation, the seniors regularly extorted money from juniors to buy alcohol. 

Torture Captured on Camera 

On November 16, the accused allegedly forced a first-year student to transfer Rs 300 via Google Pay and hand over Rs 500 in cash under threats. Police said that the stolen money was used to buy alcohol. 

But the horror escalated on December 13. That night, a first-year student was tied up and restrained in his room while the seniors poured lotion all over his body and inflicted injuries using a divider. To add to the humiliation, they forced another junior to record the entire incident on a mobile phone. 

The Silence That Allowed The Abuse to Continue 

For nearly three months, the victims endured the abuse in silence. They didn’t inform hostel authorities, teachers, or even their parents. It was only when they could no longer take it that they approached the Kottayam Gandhinagar police, revealing the shocking details of their suffering. 

The college authorities, upon receiving the complaint, conducted an internal inquiry under the anti-ragging law. The findings confirmed the allegations, leading to the immediate suspension of the accused students and the police case that followed. 

The five accused remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

