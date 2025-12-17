Kerala Police Officer Suspended For Alleged Sexual Assault On Woman Colleague

A Civil Police Officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman colleague in Kollam, Kerala, has been placed under suspension following a preliminary inquiry that found his conduct was unbecoming of a member of the force.

The suspension order was issued by the City Police Commissioner against Civil Police Officer Navas, who was working on deputation at the Neendakara Coastal Police Station at the time of the incident. The alleged assault took place in the early hours of November 6.

According to the complaint, the woman police officer had returned to the restroom after completing her duty when the accused allegedly subjected her to sexual assault. The incident reportedly occurred within police premises, raising serious concerns about safety and discipline within the force.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following the complaint submitted by the woman officer directly to the Police Commissioner, the Chavara Police registered a case against Navas.

The matter was taken up at the senior administrative level, leading to swift departmental action. Officials said the decision to suspend the accused was taken after considering the seriousness of the allegations and the need to uphold the credibility and moral authority of the police service.

In the suspension order, the Police Commissioner observed that the actions attributed to Navas had brought disrepute to the police force and tarnished the dignity of the uniform.

The order noted that such conduct, if proven, would amount to a grave violation of service rules and ethical standards expected of police personnel.

The incident has triggered concern within police circles and among civil society groups, with calls for strict action against erring officers and stronger internal mechanisms to ensure the safety of women personnel.

Officials reiterated that the force maintains a zero-tolerance approach toward sexual misconduct and that any act undermining the institution’s integrity would be dealt with firmly. Further legal and departmental action will depend on the outcome of the investigation.