Kerala Polls: BJP Candidate Faces Action After Sharing Pre-Poll Survey Online

Kerala: A controversy erupted on polling day in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation after BJP candidate from Sasthamangalam, the former Director General of Police, R. Sreelekha, on Tuesday allegedly shared a pre-poll survey result on social media, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The post, which claimed that the BJP-led NDA had an edge in the corporation, drew sharp criticism from political circles, with State Education Minister V. Sivankutty calling it a clear breach of election rules.

Sivankutty said that publishing pre-poll survey results on polling day is explicitly prohibited by the Election Commission and termed the act “a serious violation”. Following the backlash, Sreelekha later deleted the controversial post from her social media page.

The survey poster, shared in the name of a pre-poll survey, claimed an advantage for the BJP-led NDA in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The issue has now assumed serious proportions, with the State Election Commission reportedly treating the matter gravely and referring it to the Cyber Wing of the Kerala Police for further action.

Mounting a political counter-attack, Sivankutty rubbished Sreelekha’s claim that the BJP could win up to 60 seats in the corporation, calling it a sign of “political ignorance”.

He alleged that during the previous election, there was vote trading between the UDF and the BJP. “None of these developments will affect the LDF’s victory prospects. The LDF will retain power in the corporation,” he claimed.

This is not the first time Sreelekha has landed in controversy during the campaign. Earlier, complaints were raised against the use of the designation ‘IPS’ on her campaign boards, which also allegedly violated election norms.

The incident has intensified political tensions on a crucial polling day in the capital city, with opposition parties alleging that the BJP is attempting to influence voters through prohibited campaign tactics even as voting is underway. In the outgoing Thiruvananthapuram Corporation of the 100 wards, the CPI(M)-led Left Front had 51 seats, the BJP-led NDA 35 and the Congress-led UDF and Independents sharing the remaining.