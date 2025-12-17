Kerala Polls: Can BJP’s ‘Watershed Moment’ In Thiruvananthapuram Hurt Congress, Left Ahead Of Assembly Elections?

The breakthrough victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has altered Kerala’s political landscape dramatically, with the BJP-led NDA emerging as the single largest bloc in the capital’s civic body for the first time.

The outcome has raised pressing questions for both the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF ahead of the Assembly elections. The BJP-led NDA secured 50 seats in the newly expanded 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The result represents a sharp reversal in a city long considered a Left bastion. This time, as the LDF lost control of the corporation after nearly five decades, the political narrative of the capital unravelled decisively.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read- Decoding Shashi Tharoor's Widening Rift With Congress: Can BJP Benefit From It In Kerala?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, called the Thiruvananthapuram victory a "watershed moment" and thanked the people of the district.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP K C Venugopal has projected a different picture of the Kerala local body polls and in a post on X stated, "In the final results, NDA has 0 District Panchayats, 0 Block Panchayats, remains stuck at 2 Municipalities, and is projecting 1 Corporation as a “breakthrough”."

"The verdict Kerala actually delivered is unmistakable: a sweeping Congress-led UDF mandate across every tier. UDF won 4 of 6 Corporations (+3), stands tall with 7 of 14 District Panchayats (+4), dominates 54 of 86 Municipalities (+12), surges to 79 Block Panchayats (+39), and has established a strong grip over rural Kerala with 505 Grama Panchayats (+164)," the Congress MP added.

So, the question arises, does this victory of the saffron party have a message for Congress and the LDF ahead of the state elections?

‘A Mix of Anti-Incumbency And BJP’s Organisational Growth’

Dr. Sajad Ibrahim, Professor of Political Science at Kerala University, cautioned against viewing the BJP’s victory as a sudden ideological shift.

According to him, the result must be seen in the context of prolonged anti-incumbency against the LDF, which has been in power for nearly a decade. He noted that dissatisfaction with the CPI(M)-led corporation, which had ruled the city for over 40 years, played a significant role.

Dr. Sajad also pointed out that five years ago, the Left had projected Arya Rajendran—who became India’s youngest mayor at 21—as a symbol of generational change. That narrative, he said, has now lost traction amid growing voter fatigue.

Can BJP Replicate This in Assembly Elections?

Asked whether the Saffron Party could carry this momentum into the Assembly elections, Dr Sajad said the possibility cannot be ruled out. Anti-incumbency sentiments against the state government persist, he noted, and the BJP could strengthen its position in several Assembly constituencies if candidate selection, campaign strategy, and political conditions align in its favour.

What Does This Mean for Congress?

On the Congress’s performance, Dr. Sajad observed that the party did see some improvement, largely due to its share of the anti-incumbency vote.

Is Congress Losing Its Urban Base?

Dr. Sajad explained that the Congress has been losing its traditional urban voter base for over a decade. Factors such as leadership crises, factionalism, caste dynamics, and organisational decline have weakened the party, turning many contests into direct fights between the LDF and the NDA. While there are signs of marginal recovery, he said Congress still faces an uphill battle.

This election result is a cautionary tale of shifting political loyalties in Kerala’s urban centres, where anti-incumbency, organisational strength, and voter aspirations are reshaping traditional equations. As the Assembly elections approach, the Thiruvananthapuram verdict stands as both a warning and an opportunity. While the BJP will enter the Kerala assembly polls with renewed vigour, a massive surge is unlikely for the party as it has no representation in the outgoing assembly. The BJP has only one Lok Sabha MP from the state in Suresh Gopi, an actor turned politician.

The primary goal of the BJP will be to open its account in the state assembly polls and increase vote share, laying the grounds for future elections, believe experts.