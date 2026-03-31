Kerala Polls: Can SDPI's constituency-driven strategy help Congress, Left keep BJP at bay?

Kerala Election 2026: The stage is all set for Kerala elections and the main fight is going to be between the Congress-led opposition UDF (United Democratic Front) and the ruling LDF (Left Democratic Front). The BJP is also looking to open its account in the assembly this time as the party already has an MP from the state. However, regional forces like the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have made a crucial decision to not ally with any party but with the candidates. While the SDPI has a limited support base, its decision to support the Left or UDF candidates may certainly push the numbers by 100 to 1000 votes. Kerala goes to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 new legislators.

Kerala’s political discourse is being shaped by a high-stakes challenge, an open debate between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Satheesan. The Leader of the Opposition also mounted a sharp critique of the government’s claims, arguing that even after ten years in power, the LDF had not matched the housing output achieved during the tenure of the previous Oommen Chandy-led Congress government.

Vijayan insisted that the Assembly remains the most appropriate forum for such discussions and accused the Opposition of failing to engage meaningfully there. He questioned the Opposition’s contribution to Kerala’s development and its response when the State allegedly faced neglect from the Centre, adding that he was ready for a debate if these questions were addressed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has outlined a flexible, constituency-driven strategy for the Kerala Assembly elections, even as Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan sharpened his attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the issue of its backing for his LDF.

SDPI national President M. K. Faizy on Monday said the party would support fronts best placed to defeat the BJP in seats where it is not contesting. He indicated that the approach would vary across constituencies, combining open endorsements with "silent support" through internal directives to cadre.

In Nemom, the SDPI has decided to openly back the LDF candidate to block a BJP victory. In Manjeswaram, however, a final call on supporting the UDF is yet to be taken, with the party opting to assess ground realities before issuing instructions. Faizy made it clear that support will not always be publicly declared, signalling a calibrated and tactical electoral role. Amid this, Satheesan challenged Vijayan to clearly state whether he would reject SDPI support.

He accused the Left of double standards, pointing out that the UDF had firmly declined SDPI backing during the parliamentary elections, while the CPI-M was now evasive on the issue. He also alleged that the Left brands groups as communal selectively, depending on political convenience.

Reiterating the UDF’s stand against both majority and minority communalism, Satheesan accused the CPI-M of publicly espousing secularism while allegedly engaging in covert understandings with both the RSS and SDPI, an allegation the Left has consistently denied.

Faizy, meanwhile, criticised sections of the Congress in Kerala for their hostility towards the SDPI, noting that political equations differ across states, including Tamil Nadu, where both parties are part of the same alliance. On governance, the SDPI stopped short of calling the LDF government a complete failure, though it flagged shortcomings.

The party has also taken a firm stand in Thalassery, where it aims to defeat the LDF candidate by fielding a strong contender. With both political positioning and counter-attacks intensifying, the SDPI’s nuanced strategy and the escalating war of words between the UDF and LDF have added a new layer of complexity to Kerala’s electoral battle.

The BJP, buoyant from its performance in the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation, is hoping to open its account in the assembly. (With IANS inputs)