Kerala polls: Former Left-backed lawmaker terms LDF debacle verdict on Vijayan's leadership style

In a stinging critique following the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) crushing defeat in the Kerala Assembly elections, former Left-supported lawmaker Sebastian Paul has squarely blamed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, calling the verdict a direct rejection of his leadership style.

Paul, who has previously served both as a legislator and Lok Sabha member with Left backing, said the scale of the defeat reflects public anger not merely against governance but against Vijayan as an individual.

He alleged that an authoritarian approach had come to define the Chief Minister’s functioning, both within the government and the party.

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"Even the language and tone were not those expected of a good administrator," Paul remarked.

In unusually blunt comments, Paul argued that Vijayan should not take up the role of Leader of the Opposition, questioning his suitability for the post.

He claimed that the election campaign itself was overly centred on one individual rather than the LDF as a collective, undermining democratic principles.

"Continuous rule is not a democratic entitlement," he said, adding that Vijayan operated in a manner that discouraged internal questioning and accountability.

Paul also pointed to organisational weaknesses, suggesting that the party structure had been overshadowed.

“One is left wondering whether the party (state) Secretary’s (M.V. Govindan) authority is even visible,” he said, underlining concerns about centralisation of power.

At the same time, he stopped short of calling Vijayan a failed administrator, acknowledging his ability to act decisively during crises.

However, Paul insisted that personal style and unilateral decision-making ultimately proved costly.

He further alleged that dissent was not tolerated and claimed that his own parliamentary career was curtailed due to differences with Vijayan.

Social media is also flush with activity, and for the first time there has been an increased attack against Vijayan and Govindan.

The remarks add to growing unease within Left circles, as leaders grapple with the reasons behind the electoral setback.

With cracks emerging in traditional strongholds, calls for introspection and course correction are gaining urgency within the party ranks.