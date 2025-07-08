Kerala Public Transport To Be Disrupted For Two Days Amid Private Bus Strike - Check Details

As the private bus operators in Kerala will stage a token strike on Tuesday, the public transport system will see a major disruption. Furthermore, a group of 10 central trade unions and their allied organisations have called for a "Bharat Bandh" on Wednesday.

The strikes will affect the public transportation in Kerala on July 8 and 9.

Bharat Bandh - Date, Details

The nationwide strike for July 9 has been called by the joint forum to protest against what the union described as the government's "anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies."

Moreover, reportedly, the organisers anticipate a massive participation of over 25 crore workers. They also expect strong support from farmers and rural laborers across the country.

The sectors participating in the 'Bharat Bandh' include banking, postal, and coal mining.

Kerala Bus Operators' Strike

According to a report by The Hindu, private bus owners under the Joint Committee of Bus Owners have decided to go on the scheduled token strike on Tuesday in Kerala. This comes after the meeting between representatives of the bus owners and the transport commissioner failed to address the owners’ issues. The Kerala private bus owners have also reportedly warned of a strike beginning from July 22 if the government does not address their demands.

The demands of the bus owners include a revision of student concession rates, withdrawal of the requirement for police clearance certificates for bus workers, and renewal of expired permits without delay. The strike started at midnight on Tuesday and could directly affect the overall transportation and movement in the state.