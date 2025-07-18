Kerala Reels From Monsoon Fury: Red Alert Issued For Three Districts, Schools Shut Amidst Heavy Rains, Flood Fears

Kerala is struggling with ferocious monsoon wrath as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a red alert for Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on Friday, July 18, 2025, predicting very heavy rain of more than 20 cm in 24 hours. Due to the severe weather alerts, district officials have directed the shutdown of all educational centers, such as schools, colleges, tuition centers, and anganwadis, in these three northern districts.

The red alert comes after continuous showers that have already caused mudslides, large-scale waterlogging, and perilously swelling river levels in northern Kerala. The water level of the Banasura Sagar Dam has risen to a critical level of 773 meters in Wayanad, with authorities making plans for possible shutter openings should the rains continue. The dam's blue alert level is 773.50 meters, and a rise above this could mean controlled release of water.

In Kasaragod, big rivers such as Uppala, Madhur, and Puthige are overflowing perilously, and Kannur has shown cases of uprooted trees and damage to property caused by gusty winds and waterlogged soil. IMD has also issued warnings of gusty winds at 40-50 kmph over the state up to July 21, and has suggested caution for fishermen and people living along water bodies.

Despite the declared holiday for educational institutions, officials have confirmed that all scheduled university and departmental examinations will proceed as planned.

The IMD's warnings extend beyond Friday, with red alerts issued for Kozhikode on July 19 and 20, indicating continued extremely heavy rainfall. Several other districts, including Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad, are under orange alerts over the weekend, signaling very heavy rainfall.

The authorities are calling for people in the impacted districts to stay indoors, keep away from riverbanks, and follow official guidelines strictly. As the monsoon gains strength, Kerala is on red alert, with emergency response units readied for possible evacuations and flood control activities.