Kerala SIR: Final electoral roll of 2.69 crore voters published

Kerala SIR: The final electoral roll for Kerala has been published on Saturday evening, following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the total voter strength standing at 2,69,53,644.

In the first phase of the SIR exercise, 2.78 crore forms were distributed across the State.

After detailed scrutiny, hearings, and corrections across all 140 Assembly constituencies, the rolls were finalised.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, 9,06,211 names were removed from the voters’ list during the revision process.

Of these, 53,229 names were deleted after statutory hearings, including those of persons who died during the enumeration period, individuals who acquired foreign citizenship, voters who shifted residence, and cases where duplication was detected.

At the same time, 4,24,518 new voters were added to the final roll.

Between October 27 last year and January 30, 2026, the Election Commission accepted 13,51,151 new applications (Form 6) for inclusion. Additionally, 1,59,111 applications (Form 6A) from expatriates seeking registration as overseas voters were approved.

During the revision period, 24,28,639 applications were processed for inclusion or deletion, while 3,93,333 applications were accepted for corrections to existing entries.

The Commission also served 36,88,948 notices for hearings following the publication of the draft roll.

As per the final figures, the electoral roll comprises 1,38,27,319 women and 1,31,26,048 men.

The number of transgender voters stands at 277, while 2,23,558 Non-Resident (overseas) voters are included.

The Election Commission has clarified that there is still an opportunity to enrol.

Names can be added until the last date for filing nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Voters can verify their details through the Election Commission’s online portal using their voter ID number, name, relative’s name, date of birth or mobile number.

The booth-level final electoral roll under SIR 2026 is also available on the Chief Electoral Officer’s official website.

With the final roll now in place, preparations are set to intensify ahead of the Assembly polls, which are expected to be announced shortly.