Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020 out on June 30, how to check result via Saphalam app

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2020 will be released at 2 pm on Tuesday (June 30). The result will be announced on the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in and some other websites including sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Along with the SSLC result, the result of Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination (AHSLC), THSLC (hearing impaired) will also be declared on Tuesday.

Besides websites, the Kerala Board SSLC Result 2020 will also be available via mobile application Saphalam 2020 and ‘PRD Live’. Saphalam 2020 mobile app, which is available for download on Google Play Store, will give a detailed analysis of results at school, an educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and study reports.

How to check Kerala SSLC 2020 result online:

Step 1: On the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan opt for the link that reads SSLC result

Step 2: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth to log in

Step 3: The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

It is to be noted that Kerala SSLC exams were scheduled to end in March but some papers were cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country. The postponed papers were later held from May 26 to May 30 and were taken by over 13 lakh students in class 10, 11, and 12.

Over 4.20 lakh students had registered for class 10 examinations in Kerala in 2020.