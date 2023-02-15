Kerala SSLC Admit Cards 2023 to be OUT Soon at slcexam.kerala.gov.in- Steps to Download Here

Kerala SSLC Admit Cards 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to release the Kerala SSLC Hall ticket 2023 today, February 15. Students taking the Kerala Board exams in 2023 would be asked to bring their admission cards to the exam centre. Kerala SSLC admit card 2023 download link will be provided on the official website—sslcexam.kerala.gov.in—once it is available. To download the admit card, schools must input their School login ID and other requested information. The SSLC test will commence on March 9, according to the Kerala Board Exam Date Sheet 2023. Candidates who plan to take the exam must obtain their admission cards from their respective schools. Students must bring their admission card to the examination hall.

Kerala SSLC Admit Cards 2023: Here's how to download

Go to the official website--sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, Kerala SSLC admit card download link

A new login page would open

Enter your school, school code, and other asked details

Submit details and access the portal

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future references

Kerala SSLC exams will be held beginning March 9 and will last till March 29. The tests will begin at 9:30 a.m. in a single shift. On the admit card, candidates will be able to see the exam time and reporting time. Exams will be held in a single shift, which is noteworthy. The Kerala Class 12th board exams will take place between March 10 and March 30.