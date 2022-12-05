Kerala SSLC Exam Date Sheet 2023: Class 10th time table RELEASED at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in- Steps to download here

Kerala SSLC 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala SSLC 2023 Time Table on the official website, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. The SSLC 2023 schedule is currently available for download by students. The Kerala Class 10 Exam will start on March 9 at the Pareeksha Bhavan. According to the schedule, the class 10 exams for children who are registered in Kerala will start on March 9 and end on March 29, 2023. The kids who registered for the Kerala SSLC 2023 Exam will be able to take the test, and their schools will provide them with their hall tickets. The SSLC public test will be taken by more than 4.5 lakh pupils this year.

The Kerala Board will administer the practical exams between February 1 and February 25, 2023. Between February 27 and March 3, 2023, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will administer the mock exams with the intention of improving the students' performance on the SSLC board exams.

Kerala SSLC Timetable 2023: Here's how to download

9-Mar-23 First Language, Part 1: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Urdu/Gujarati/Additional English/Additional Hindi/ Sanskrit (academic)/ Sanskrit Oriental/Arabic (academic)/Arabic Oriental 9.30 am to 11.15 am 13-Mar-23 English 9.30 am to 12.15pm 15-Mar-23 Hindi/General knowledge 9.30 am to 11.15 am 17-Mar-23 Chemistry 9.30 am to 11.15 am 20-Mar-23 Social Science 9.30 am to 12.15 pm 22-Mar-23 Biology 9.30 am to 11.15 am 24-Mar-23 Physics 9.30 am to 11.15 am 27-Mar-23 Mathematics 9.30 am to 12.15 pm 29-Mar-23 First Language, Part 2: Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Special English/Fisheries Science/Arabic Oriental second paper/Sanskrit Oriental second paper 9.30 am to 11.15 am

Kerala SSLC 2023 Date Sheet: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Then click on the link that reads “SSLC Examination March 2023 Notification” on the homepage

The date sheet along with the guidelines will be displayed on the screen

Download the time table and go through it

The SSLC 2023 schedule is currently available for download by students. Beginning on March 9, 2022, the students will sit for exams in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, Additional English, Additional Hindi, Sanskrit (academic), Sanskrit Oriental, Arabic (academic), and Arabic Oriental. For certain papers, the exam is from 9.30 to 11.15 am, and for the others, it is from 9.30 to 12.15 pm.