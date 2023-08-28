trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654665
Kerala State Lottery Result 28-08-2023: Win Win W 733 Monday 3 PM Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Complete Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 28-08-2023: On Monday, August 28, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries released the lucky draw results of Kerala Win Win W 733 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Win Win W 733 Kerala Lottery result of the Lucky Draw here. Scroll down to check Kerala Lottery Win Win W 733 winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala State Lottery Result Monday 28-08-2023: The Kerala Lottery result for Win Win W-733, August 28, 2023 is out now. Win Win W 733 Kerala lottery live results begins at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 28-08-2023 take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Scroll down to check Win Win W 733 Kerala lottery complete winners list. 

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 733 LOTTERY


LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Win Win W 733 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

