KERALA LOTTERY RESULT

Kerala State Lottery Result 31-08-2023 Thursday: KARUNYA PLUS KN-485 Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Complete Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT THURSDAY 31-08-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS" Lottery. Each Thursday at 3 PM, the Kerala "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery draw is conducted. Scroll down to check complete winners list for Kerala Karunya Plus KN-485 Lucky Draw.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala State Lottery Result 31-08-2023 Thursday: KARUNYA PLUS KN-485 Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Complete Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday 31.08.2023: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-485" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, August 31, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-485" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.

Check Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result For KARUNYA PLUS KN-485 (31 August 2023)

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-485 LOTTERY


LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: ​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: ​To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-485 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

