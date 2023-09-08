trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659556
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala State Lottery TODAY Result 08-09-2023: NIRMAL NR-345 Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Complete Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 08-09-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL". Each Friday at 3 PM, the Kerala "NIRMAL" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL" lottery code is Kerala Lottery"NR". Scroll down to check complete winners list of NIRMAL NR-345 lucky draw.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala State Lottery TODAY Result 08-09-2023: NIRMAL NR-345 Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Complete Winners List Here Kerala State Lottery Result 2023

Kerala Lottery Results Friday 08-09-2023: Kerala State Lottery Department announced the NIRMAL NR-345 Lottery Result 8.9.2023 today. The lottery department announced the Kerala Lottery result for"NIRMAL NR-345" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 8, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-345" draw is out now. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 70 Lakhs.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-345 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NN 902067

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NY 119512

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: NN 202741 NO 739482 NP 101223 NR 994907 NS 708851 NT 536101 NU 738473 NV 322891 NW 908773 NX 503979 NY 172257 NZ 967941

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NO 902067 NP 902067 NR 902067 NS 902067 NT 902067 NU 902067 NV 902067 NW 902067 NX 902067 NY 902067 NZ 902067

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0697  0825  0917  2012  2420  3055  3406  4763  4889  6101  6286  6334  6926  8235  8358  9224  9352  9359

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-345 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

