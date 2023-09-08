Kerala State Lottery TODAY Result 08-09-2023: NIRMAL NR-345 Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Complete Winners List Here

Kerala Lottery Results Friday 08-09-2023: Kerala State Lottery Department announced the NIRMAL NR-345 Lottery Result 8.9.2023 today. The lottery department announced the Kerala Lottery result for"NIRMAL NR-345" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 8, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-345" draw is out now. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 70 Lakhs.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-345 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NN 902067

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NY 119512

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: NN 202741 NO 739482 NP 101223 NR 994907 NS 708851 NT 536101 NU 738473 NV 322891 NW 908773 NX 503979 NY 172257 NZ 967941

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NO 902067 NP 902067 NR 902067 NS 902067 NT 902067 NU 902067 NV 902067 NW 902067 NX 902067 NY 902067 NZ 902067

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0697 0825 0917 2012 2420 3055 3406 4763 4889 6101 6286 6334 6926 8235 8358 9224 9352 9359

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-345 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000