Narendra Modi

Kerala student's Guava sapling 'gift' to be planted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi

The gift of a Guava sapling from a class X student will be planted at the official residence of the Prime Minister at at Delhi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Kerala student&#039;s Guava sapling &#039;gift&#039; to be planted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in Delhi

A special Guava sapling will be planted at Delhi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, which is the official residence of the Prime Minister thanks to a student from Kerala. Jayalakshmi, a student of class X, had bagged the Kerala Government’s ‘Karshaka Thilakam’ Award for maintaining an organic farm in her courtyard.

Veteran Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi who had received the sapling from Jayalaxmi had promised to present it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself in his next trip to the national capital.

In a Facebook post, the actor-turned-politician stated that the sapling from a village in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district was presented to the Prime Minister, as promised. Sharing a photo, he also added that PM Narendra Modi had accepted the sapling wholeheartedly and assured to have it planted in his official residence.

Narendra ModiKerala
