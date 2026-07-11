Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /18-month-old Kerala boy dies after going under anaesthesia for lip cut; doctor booked

18-month-old Kerala boy dies after going under anaesthesia for lip cut; doctor booked

The case has triggered a police complaint against the anaesthetist, a DMO-level inquiry ordered by Kerala Minister K Muraleedharan, and protests by DYFI workers, while the hospital has denied any negligence.

Edited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
18-month-old Kerala boy dies after going under anaesthesia for lip cut; doctor booked
Image Credit: X, ANI.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
18-month-old Kerala boy dies after going under anaesthesia for lip cut; doctor booked
baby death8 min ago
2
Shreyas Iyer30 min ago
3
Datia district40 min ago
4
India vs England1 hr ago
5
Tarzoo terror attack case1 hr ago