/18-month-old Kerala boy dies after going under anaesthesia for lip cut; doctor booked

In a tragic incident that has sparked intense public outrage, an 18-month-old toddler died on Friday night, five days after being administered anaesthesia for a minor lip injury at a private hospital in Payyannur. The child never regained consciousness after the procedure, leading to an FIR against the treating doctor and a government-ordered inquiry.
The child, Devansh Shouria, was from Mathamangalam in the Eramam-Kuttoor grama panchayat. He was the only son of T. Suraj and Vijisha. The couple had their child eight years after marriage. Devansh died at around 9 pm on July 10 at Baby Memorial Hospital's Kannur branch.
The incident occurred on July 5, when Devansh fell while playing at home and injured his lip. His parents took him to Baby Memorial Hospital's Payyannur branch.
Doctors decided to give him anaesthesia before stitching the wound. Soon after the anaesthesia was administered, his condition became critical. He never regained consciousness.
Later, he was shifted to the hospital's Kannur branch for advanced treatment. Despite efforts by doctors, he could not be saved.
On the day of the child's death, Payyannur police registered a case against Dr Anjali Poduval, the anaesthetist who treated him.
The complaint was filed by K Rajeevan, a relative of the family. The doctor was booked under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts that put a person's life or safety at risk. The offence carries a maximum punishment of three months in jail.
Baby Memorial Hospital has denied any negligence in the case.
The hospital said Devansh suffered a sudden cardiac arrest soon after receiving anaesthesia. According to the hospital, doctors immediately placed him on a ventilator and later shifted him to the Kannur branch for better care.
The hospital said complications related to anaesthesia can occur even when the correct dose is given and proper procedures are followed. It added that its medical team followed all treatment protocols and did everything possible to save the child.
Workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) held a protest march to the Payyannur branch of the hospital. They demanded action in connection with the child's death.
Kerala Minister K Muraleedharan said the District Medical Officer (DMO) has been asked to investigate the case.
Speaking to ANI, he said a police complaint had already been filed. He added that such incidents should not happen, whether the hospital is private or government-run.
The minister said the DMO inquiry and police investigation are both underway.
A post-mortem examination of Devansh was conducted at Kannur Government Medical College on Saturday.
The report is expected to help investigators determine whether medical negligence played any role in the child's death.
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