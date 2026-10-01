/Kerala University hostel turns flashpoint as youth congress, SFI clash over CEC protest

A protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar descended into hours of violence in Palayam on Wednesday night, as Youth Congress and KSU workers clashed with SFI activists outside the Kerala University men's hostel.
The march was underway at around 7.30 pm when tension began to build. Protesters were burning an effigy of Kumar near the hostel when, according to Youth Congress leaders, beer bottles and stones were hurled at them from inside the hostel and from University College next door.
The SFI tells a different story. Its leaders say the protesters flung burning torches and the flaming effigy into the hostel compound, which triggered the confrontation. They also allege that Youth Congress workers attacked students who had come out to put out the fire at police request.
The clash dragged on for nearly three to four hours. Police eventually resorted to a lathi-charge, and SFI says officers who entered the hostel also assaulted students. Several students and police personnel were injured.
Among them were SFI state secretary PS Sanjeev and a University Union office-bearer, both taken to the General Hospital by ambulance.
Police registered two separate cases on Thursday, one against KSU and Youth Congress workers and another against SFI and DYFI activists. About 160 people have been booked so far, including 80 Youth Congress and KSU workers named in the case filed by Museum police. Some reports say the number of those booked is higher, and that the charges include non-bailable offences.
Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan and former minister V Sivankutty visited the spot. CPI(M) leaders, along with CPI's V Joy, staged a sit-in in front of the hostel. The SFI has called a statewide education strike on Thursday to protest the violence and the police action.
The hostel has been a flashpoint before, and SFI leaders say Congress-affiliated groups have targeted it on several earlier occasions.
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