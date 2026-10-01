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  • /Kerala University hostel turns flashpoint as youth congress, SFI clash over CEC protest

Kerala University hostel turns flashpoint as youth congress, SFI clash over CEC protest

The clash dragged on for nearly three to four hours. Police eventually resorted to a lathi-charge, and SFI says officers who entered the hostel also assaulted students. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 11:17 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
Kerala University hostel turns flashpoint as youth congress, SFI clash over CEC protest

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Kerala University hostel turns flashpoint as youth congress, SFI clash over CEC protest
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