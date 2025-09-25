Kerala Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert In Idukki, Pathanamthitta; Heavy Rains Likely

Kerala Rain Alert: The Kerala Meteorological Department on Thursday updated its weather warnings as heavy rainfall continues across the state, issuing an Orange alert for Idukki and Pathanamthitta, while Yellow alerts remain in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad. The department has predicted that the rains will continue in the coming days, with isolated heavy showers in several districts.

The Orange alert indicates that residents in the affected districts should exercise heightened caution, particularly in vulnerable areas prone to landslides and flooding.

Meteorologists have warned of strong winds accompanying the rainfall, with gusts expected at 30–40 km/h in some regions.

The forecast also indicates that heavy rainfall may bring totals ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours, which could lead to localised flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The Met Department also highlighted the presence of a low-pressure system over the northern Bay of Bengal and adjacent areas, which is expected to weaken over the next 12 hours.

Despite this, widespread rainfall is likely to continue, marking the end of the southwest monsoon season.

Isolated intense rain events are predicted, which could disrupt normal life in affected districts.

In light of the adverse weather, authorities have issued a strict advisory for fishermen along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts.

Fishing activities are prohibited from September 25 to 27 to ensure the safety of crews at sea.

The department emphasised that these measures are essential due to the combination of strong winds and rough seas.

Residents are advised to monitor official weather updates, avoid travel in affected areas, and follow local administration instructions.

Precautionary measures are particularly important for coastal communities, hilly terrains, and flood-prone zones to minimise risk during this period of intense rainfall.