Kerala Weather Update: IMD Sounds Orange Alert For Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta Amid Heavy Rain

Kerala IMD Alert: Heavy rain continued to batter several parts of Kerala on Thursday morning, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an ‘orange alert’ for the state’s southernmost districts.

According to reports, the alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta, where intense rainfall, strong winds, and thunder are expected. The alert will remain in effect for three hours starting from 7:15 AM, as weather conditions in these areas are likely to stay unstable during the morning hours.

In its statement, the IMD said that “thunderstorms with moderate rainfall” are very likely in parts of these districts. It also warned that wind speeds could occasionally reach up to 50 kmph, especially in gusty conditions during the thunderstorms. Such weather may lead to temporary disruptions, including reduced visibility and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The orange alert has been issued as a precautionary measure, urging residents and local authorities to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel during this period. The department also mentioned that the rain spells may be localized but intense, and people should take basic safety measures to avoid any inconvenience.

Overall, the IMD’s warning highlights moderate to significant weather activity over Kerala’s southern belt. Authorities have advised people in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta to stay cautious, follow weather updates, and take necessary precautions while venturing out in areas affected by the heavy rainfall.