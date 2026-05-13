‘Kerala will never forgive you’: Posters target Rahul, Priyanka as Venugopal emerges front-runner in Kerala CM race

Ten days after the Assembly election results, the Congress leadership in Kerala remains locked in uncertainty over who will become the next Chief Minister, with internal divisions now spilling into the open and exposing deep cracks within the party. As deliberations continued in New Delhi on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi held discussions with former Kerala Congress presidents and senior leaders in an attempt to break the impasse. The race for the top post has effectively narrowed to three prominent leaders, KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan, and Ramesh Chennithala, each backed by influential factions within the party.

While the leadership battle intensified behind closed doors in Delhi, tensions became visible on the ground in Kerala after provocative posters appeared outside the District Congress Committee office in Wayanad. Most of them directly criticised the possibility of KC Venugopal being elevated to the Chief Minister’s post, despite entering the race only after the election results were announced.

One poster carried a direct message to the Gandhi siblings, stating, “Mr Rahul and Priyanka, forget Wayanad. You won’t win again from here.” Another read, “Mr Rahul, KC might be your bag bearer, but the people of Kerala will never forgive you.”

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A separate poster, while claiming not to issue a threat, warned, “RG (Rahul Gandhi) and PG (Priyanka Gandhi), this is not a warning. Kerala will never forgive you for this blunder.”

Another message reminded Rahul Gandhi of his defeat from Amethi in 2019 and suggested that Wayanad could become the “next Amethi” if the leadership made what local workers described as a “wrong political choice”. One more poster accused the Gandhi siblings of forcing “foolish decisions” on Kerala Congress workers.

A BJP leader, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, sharing the poster on social media, wrote, "Big cracks appearing inside Kerala Congress! Congress workers themselves are warning of revolt if Rahul Gandhi pushes KC Venugopal as CM. The anger is no longer hidden; leaders are fighting for power while the party keeps sinking. And if Congress collapses in Kerala, the usual media gang won't question Rahul Gandhi's leadership even for once!"

Big cracks appearing inside Kerala Congress!



Congress workers themselves are warning of revolt if Rahul Gandhi pushes KC Venugopal as CM. The anger is no longer hidden; leaders are fighting for power while the party keeps sinking.



And if Congress collapses in Kerala, the usual… pic.twitter.com/dxKKiCnY8o — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) May 13, 2026

The sharp messaging underlines the growing unease within the state unit despite the United Democratic Front securing a clear mandate in the Assembly elections. Instead of celebrating the victory, Congress leaders now find themselves consumed by an internal power struggle that threatens to overshadow the alliance’s electoral success.

Sources within the party say Venugopal currently enjoys an edge due to his proximity to the Gandhi family and influence within the All India Congress Committee. A majority of Congress MLAs are believed to have backed his name before AICC observers, with many reportedly reluctant to oppose him openly.

However, VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala continue to command significant support within the state unit. Satheesan, in particular, is widely seen as one of the principal architects of the UDF’s comeback victory and enjoys strong backing from workers as well as sections of alliance partners.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key UDF ally, is understood to favour Satheesan for the top post. Several IUML leaders have privately and publicly expressed concern over the prolonged delay, warning that continued uncertainty could damage the alliance’s momentum and send the wrong signal to both cadres and voters.

The indecision has also emboldened rival camps within the Congress, with leaders lobbying aggressively for their preferred candidates while simultaneously attempting to weaken competing factions.

Sensing an opportunity, both the BJP and the Left Democratic Front have stepped up attacks on the Congress, accusing the party of being unable to settle its leadership question despite receiving a decisive mandate from the electorate.

With pressure mounting from within the party and from allies, the Congress leadership now faces the difficult task of balancing factional interests while preventing the crisis from escalating further in one of its most politically crucial states.

Also Read: VD Satheesan refuses to compromise as Kerala's CM puzzle deepens: Reports

(With agencies' inputs)