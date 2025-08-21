Kerala Youth Congress Chief Rahul Mamkootathil Resigns Following Harassment Allegations

New Delhi: Rahul Mamkootathil, president of the Youth Congress in Kerala, stepped down from his position on Thursday amid allegations of harassment made by Malayalam actor Rini Ann George. While George did not directly name Mamkootathil, speculation intensified following public and political reactions.

According to media reports, in a statement announcing his resignation, Mamkootathil maintained his innocence and insisted he was not under any legal scrutiny.

“Is there any legal complaint against me? The lady, who made the statement, has not named me. She is a friend of mine. Is there any complaint against me in any of the police stations in the state?” he asked as per the reports, adding, “The party workers don’t have to defend me. That is why I am resigning from the post of state youth congress president. The party has not asked me to resign.”

Rini Ann George, in her statement, said her intention was not to target any individual but to stand up for women. “My fight is for women, not against any individual. When women come forward, society must acknowledge and understand the truth behind it… This is not sponsored by any political party. I am not here to target any individual or organisation… I have no personal interest in it. Resignation, if any, should be based on moral grounds… Even now, I still consider him a good friend," she said as per the reports.

Although George did not mention Mamkootathil by name, the BJP alleged that her comments were directed at the Palakkad MLA. According to George, the accused sent her inappropriate messages and invited her to his hotel room on multiple occasions. The BJP later organised a protest march to the Congress office in Palakkad, demanding Mamkootathil’s resignation.

Following the controversy, writer Honey Bhaskaran also came forward with similar allegations. She claimed that Mamkootathil initiated contact by commenting on one of her Instagram photos, which led to further online interaction.

Bhaskaran accused the MLA of making crude remarks about his conversations with women and misleading multiple individuals by claiming affection towards each. “I know many of his victims, and more will come forward with complaints. He tells every woman that she is the only one he loves, while saying the same to others," she told Malayala Manorama.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan stated that the Congress party would not overlook the accusations. “The Party will look into the allegations. We will check the gravity of the allegations. If it is very serious, we will take necessary action. There is a procedure; he will get an opportunity to present his side. Then only will we make a decision,” Satheesan said. He assured that the matter would be dealt with promptly and seriously, adding, “We will take proper action; there will be no mercy.”

Mamkootathil has said he is prepared to pursue legal action if any formal complaint is filed.