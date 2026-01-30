Kerala Youth Congress protests outside Health Minister’s residence over negligence in health department

Kerala Youth Congress activists satge protest outside Kerala Health Minister Veena George's official residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Protestors accused her of gross negligence in the health department. Demonstrators raised slogans demanding accountability and the minister's resignation amid rising public anger over alleged mismanagement. Protestors raised slogans and black flags demanding Veena George’s resignation.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram | Police use water cannon to disperse the Kerala Youth Congress workers protesting outside the state Health Minister's residence. https://t.co/esUejHTlsV pic.twitter.com/e2CFud512k — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2026

While protests intensified, police deployed water cannons to disperse Kerala Youth Congress workers protesting outside the Health Minister’s residence, charging water cannons on activists to control the escalating situation.

The protest stems from allegations of medical negligence in the health department, particularly the death of young man Bismeer, who reportedly died without treatment at Vilappilsala Government Hospital.

The fresh allegations of medical negilgence mirrors earlier agitations, including 2025 protests over a Kottayam Medical College building collapse that killed 52-year-old Bindu and injured others, where Youth Congress demanded George's resignation and a judicial probe, leading to clashes statewide.

Opposition leaders like V.D Satheesan have labeled such incidents as "systemic failures" under LDF rule, fueling repeated demonstrations with black flags and marches accusing Veena George of incompetence.











