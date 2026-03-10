Kerala's Minister accused of Infidelity by wife; he dismisses allegations as ‘election stunt’

Kerala: A controversy involving Kerala Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar has stirred political debate ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, potentially posing a challenge for the state’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

On Monday, Bindu Menon, Kumar’s wife, accused the minister of infidelity, alleging that she caught him with another woman at their residence last Saturday, according to reports.

Menon also claimed that the minister’s aides allegedly manhandled her and prevented police from entering the house after she alerted authorities about the incident.

As per Indian Express Menon while addressing the media said 'there has been issues in their marriage life ever since they married in 2014.

Ganesh Kumar said himself that he expected controversies and allegations to surface as elections approach. Upon the accusation and media questions raised against him, he mentioned that he was expecting more accusations raised against him.

When asked about his love life, he said he had experienced many relationships in his life.

As per the reports, When journalists pointed out that IPS officer Sreelakha and several others had stepped into the controversy involving his wife, the minister reacted by asking, “Who exactly is this Sreelakha?” He claimed that such individuals were speaking out of jealousy.

According to him, Sreelakha was upset because Rajesh had been appointed Mayor instead of her. The minister said he was unsure why she had made those remarks and added that she is associated with the BJP, while he belongs to the LDF.

Further responding to questions about his wife reportedly dialling 112 to file a complaint, the minister said anyone could make such a call if they felt paranoid. Rejecting the allegations, he maintained that regardless of whether there is any truth to them, others should not interfere in his personal affairs.

He said the public should judge him based on his work, whether he has served honestly as an MLA, stood by the poor, and stayed away from corruption or communal politics. “None of that applies to me,” he said. The minister also described his life as an open book and remarked that if required, he would explain his past relationships in detail.

Ganesh Kumar further asserted that the ongoing controversies would ultimately strengthen his position in the upcoming elections. He said people often see such allegations surface whenever polls draw near, and expressed confidence that he would secure victory again, this time with a significant margin.