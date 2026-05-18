Kerala's new CM Satheesan unveils welfare bonanza in first cabinet meeting; free bus travel for women, ₹3,000 hike for ASHA workers and more

Kerala's Congress-led United Democratic Front government wasted no time after taking charge, rolling out a string of welfare measures in its very first cabinet meeting on Monday, a clear signal that Chief Minister VD Satheesan intends to govern as he campaigned.

The most talked-about announcement was free travel for women on KSRTC buses, set to come into effect from 15 June. It was one of five guarantees the UDF had made during the election, and its swift implementation within hours of assuming office has set the tone for what the new administration wants to stand for.

ASHA workers, who have long pressed for better pay, received some overdue relief. The cabinet approved a ₹3,000 rise in their honorarium, taking it to ₹12,000 a month. Retirement-related benefits are expected to follow within the next four weeks.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: VD Satheesan takes oath as Kerala Chief Minister; New era for Congress begins

Anganwadi workers, catering staff, pre-primary teachers and ayahs were each granted a ₹1,000 wage increase, with Satheesan noting that further benefits would depend on the state's financial position.

In a move described as a first for any Indian state, the government announced a separate department dedicated to the welfare of senior citizens. Drawing on Japan's approach to elderly care, the Chief Minister said a detailed study of that model would be completed within two months.

"A society is judged by how it treats its elderly. Kerala will soon become a model state in caring for senior citizens," Satheesan said after the meeting.

On the political front, veteran former CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran, who contested with UDF backing after being expelled from his party, was named Pro-tem Speaker. MLAs are scheduled to be sworn in on 21 May, with the Speaker's election the following day. The Governor will address the Assembly on 29 May.

Senior advocate Jaiju Babu was appointed Advocate General following the resignation of the incumbent, while T Asaf Ali was named Director General of Prosecution.

The cabinet also ordered a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged assault on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in Alappuzha in December 2023.

Rounding off the announcements, Satheesan said an expert committee would prepare a White Paper on the state's finances, and that monsoon preparedness would be treated as an immediate priority.

Also read: Kerala Cabinet Full List: CM-designate Satheesan unveils 21-member team; 5 from IUML, 3 women included

(With IANS inputs)