/Keran Valley witnesses historic midnight Independence Day celebration along LoC

In a landmark Independence Day celebration, Keran Valley along the Line of Control witnessed its first full-fledged midnight celebration in 80 years, with the night sky lighting up in a spectacular display of fireworks.
As the clock struck midnight, fireworks illuminated the mountains and valley, casting the area in the colours of the Tricolour and creating an atmosphere filled with patriotism.
Residents turned out in large numbers, raising slogans of national pride and expressing their faith in India’s sovereignty, unity and democratic values. The sight of the national flag, the glowing sky and the collective voices of people created an emotional atmosphere in the remote border region.
The celebrations were held on the banks of the KishanGanga River, with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) lying across the river. The fireworks and celebrations were clearly visible to people and security forces on the other side of the border.
The celebrations carried a strong message from the frontier, that the people of Keran stand firmly with the nation. They expressed pride in the peace, dignity and freedom represented by India and in their place within the country’s democratic fabric.
For a region long defined by its strategic sensitivity, the midnight fireworks and large public participation marked a symbolic moment. The spirit of Independence Day shone brightly where the country’s borders meet the mountains, highlighting the deep sense of patriotism and national unity in even the most remote corners of India.
From Keran, the message was clear: the idea of India continues to inspire, with the spirit of Independence Day reaching from the national capital to the Line of Control.
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