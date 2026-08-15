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  • /Keran Valley witnesses historic midnight Independence Day celebration along LoC

Keran Valley witnesses historic midnight Independence Day celebration along LoC

The celebrations carried a strong message from the frontier,  that the people of Keran stand firmly with the nation. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Keran Valley witnesses historic midnight Independence Day celebration along LoC

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Keran Valley witnesses historic midnight Independence Day celebration along LoC
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