Kerela: BJP Leader PC George Booked For Hate Speech, Party Hits Back

PC George, a prominent member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala, has been booked by the police for allegedly making hate speech during a TV debate earlier this week.

The remarks, reportedly aimed at a minority community, sparked outrage and led to a formal complaint by the Muslim Youth League Municipal Committee in Erattupetta, Kottayam district. According to local police, the case was filed based on the statements of the complainants and is being pursued under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Legal Proceedings Underway

A police officer confirmed that the case was registered after the complainants' statements were recorded. The legal process will proceed, and further actions are expected to be initiated soon, according to the police.

BJP Responds

In response to the case, BJP leaders in Kerala have strongly criticized the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. Prakash Javadekar, a former Union Minister and BJP’s Kerala in-charge, labeled the FIR against PC George as a "political vendetta" orchestrated by the LDF government.

Javadekar also took aim at the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing the opposition of appeasing "extremist politics." He further claimed that the LDF government has failed to speak out against Hamas, which he sees as contributing to a broader issue of political hypocrisy.

K. Surendran, the head of BJP’s Kerala unit, condemned the legal action against George. Surendran criticized the LDF government for allegedly bowing to pressure from “communal forces.” He declared that the case would be fought both "legally and politically."

PC George’s Clarification

PC George himself has issued a clarification, asserting that his comments were intended to express opposition to extremism, not to target any specific community. He emphasized that his remarks were meant to address the threat posed by radical elements, asserting that Kerala stands united against extremism in all forms.

PC George, who has served as a seven-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), merged his regional party, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), with the BJP in February 2024. His transition into the BJP further solidified his political alignment with the national party.