/Pune Murder Case: Inside the multiple failed attempts and backup plans traced to Siya Goyal

In a shocking case that has sent chills across Maharashtra, 22-year-old Siya Goyal has been accused of meticulously planning the murder of her fiancé Ketan Agarwal, making repeated attempts to kill him before allegedly succeeding on her fourth try at Pune’s iconic Lohagad Fort.
According to Ketan’s family and police investigations, Siya had been planning the murder for weeks and used their frequent visits to the fort as the perfect setting for her alleged plot.
Both Siya and Ketan had visited Lohagad Fort on May 31, but Siya could not carry out the crime that day. She allegedly planned to try again on June 4, but Ketan’s family objected to the trip, foiling her second attempt.
On June 14, just four days before the fatal incident, Siya took Ketan to the Lohagad fort once again. Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, claimed that during this visit, Siya pushed his son towards a deep gorge.
Ketan miraculously survived by grabbing a tree. When she realised the attempt had failed, Siya allegedly shouted “There’s a snake, there’s a snake!” and hugged him, making Ketan believe she had actually saved him.
On June 18, a day before Siya’s birthday, she reportedly convinced Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort again, promising him a special pre-birthday surprise. Police allege that her boyfriend, Chetan, also reached the spot.
To avoid detection, Chetan reportedly left his phone at home in Kondhwa, changed into a hoodie despite the scorching heat, and travelled to the fort.
While Ketan was busy taking photographs near the edge, Siya allegedly pushed him into the deep gorge. After the incident, she herself called the police and claimed that Ketan had accidentally slipped and fallen.
Ketan’s family has further alleged that Siya had a backup plan ready. If the Lohagad Fort attempt had failed, she and Chetan had allegedly planned to murder him during a birthday celebration they had already arranged in Mahabaleshwar.
Ketan’s father described the killing as a cold-blooded, well-planned conspiracy. Police are investigating the case and have recovered CCTV footage showing Chetan heading towards the fort.
The case has drawn parallels to the Raja Raghuwanshi murder case, once again raising concerns about rising crimes in romantic relationships.
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