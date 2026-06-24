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Pune Murder Case: Inside the multiple failed attempts and backup plans traced to Siya Goyal

Siya and Ketan had visited Lohagad Fort on May 31, but Siya could not carry out the crime that day. She allegedly planned to try again on June 4, but Ketan’s family objected to the trip. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:45 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
Pune Murder Case: Inside the multiple failed attempts and backup plans traced to Siya Goyal
Image Credit: AI refined image, Zee News Screengrab/X

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