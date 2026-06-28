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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Family holds candlelight march, seeks justice

Family members and residents in Pimpri-Chinchwad held a candlelight march for Ketan Agarwal, whose alleged murder is under investigation. His parents demanded justice and strict punishment for the accused, while police continue probing the case involving his fiancee Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 08:15 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Family holds candlelight march, seeks justice
Image Credit: ANI. Ketan Agarwal&#039;s family, residents hold a candlelight march.

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