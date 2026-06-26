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'Push her from the same fort': Father of prime accused Siya Goyal demands harshest punishment in Ketan Agarwal murder

Accused Siya Goyal's own father wants her pushed from Lohagad Fort, where her fiance Ketan Agarwal fell.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 07:09 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 07:15 AM IST
'Push her from the same fort': Father of prime accused Siya Goyal demands harshest punishment in Ketan Agarwal murder
Image Credit: IANS. Fiancee Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal.

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