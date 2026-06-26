/'Push her from the same fort': Father of prime accused Siya Goyal demands harshest punishment in Ketan Agarwal murder

Siya's mother, Pooja Goyal, echoed the same anguish. "When I heard about this incident, I was deeply shocked. I kept wondering how something like this could have happened," she said. She added that her pain was even greater because two families had been devastated. "Ketan was such a good person. If anyone is found guilty in this case, they should receive the strictest possible punishment, even if it is my daughter. If my daughter is found guilty, then the person responsible should be thrown from the very place from which Ketan fell," she said.