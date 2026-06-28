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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Accused Siya Goyal taken to Lohagad fort for crime scene reconstruction

Pune Police recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. Accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were taken to the spot as investigators continued their probe.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 12:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Accused Siya Goyal taken to Lohagad fort for crime scene reconstruction
Image Credit: ANI.

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