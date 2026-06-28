/Ketan Agarwal murder case: Accused Siya Goyal taken to Lohagad fort for crime scene reconstruction

Pune Police on Sunday recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. Investigators brought accused Siya Goyal to the location and used a dummy matching the victim's weight to understand how the incident took place. The exercise is part of the ongoing probe into the death of the 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal.
Pune Police took accused Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort near Pune as part of the investigation into the Ketan Agarwal murder case.
A dummy weighing the same as Ketan Agarwal was used during the reconstruction process to help investigators understand the sequence of events.
DSP Gajanan Tompe said, "This morning, we brought Siya Goyal to the location, and the scene was reconstructed based on her account of the events. We created a dummy of the same weight of the victim, Ketan for scene reconstruction."
Visuals from the site showed police officials escorting the accused through different areas of the fort during the exercise.
After the reconstruction, police brought Siya Goyal back to the Lonavala Police Station for further questioning.
Meanwhile, Lonavala Rural Police seized a two-wheeler allegedly used by co-accused Chetan Chaudhary to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident.
Police also recovered a hoodie and headphones that Chetan was allegedly wearing during the visit.
According to officials, forensic examinations have been carried out on the motorcycle and the clothing items recovered during the investigation.
As the probe continued, Siya Goyal's parents, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, visited the Lonavala Police Station for questioning.
Investigators are examining all possible evidence and statements linked to the case.
Ketan Agarwal reportedly died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. Following the incident, a case was registered and an investigation was launched by Lonavala Rural Police.
Police suspect that Siya Goyal was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly facing pressure from her family to marry Ketan.
Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23. Both were remanded to police custody until June 29 as the investigation continued.
The Maharashtra government has approved the setting up of a fast-track court for the case.
Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor.
The decision came after Ketan's father met Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and requested speedy justice.
The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be handled on a fast-track basis.
(With inputs from ANI)
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