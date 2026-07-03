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  • /Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal's gesture sparks controversy as police seek polygraph tests

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal's gesture sparks controversy as police seek polygraph tests

Ketan Agarwal murder: Investigators are seeking extended custody and permission to conduct polygraph tests. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 01:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal's gesture sparks controversy as police seek polygraph tests
Image Credit: X. Ketan Agarwal (L), Siya Goyal (C) and Chetan Chaudhary (R).

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