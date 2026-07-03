The investigation in the Ketan Agarwal murder case has entered a crucial stage, with police preparing to produce prime accused Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary before the Vadgaon Court. Investigators are expected to seek extended custody and permission for polygraph tests. Meanwhile, a gesture by Siya outside her residence has triggered fresh controversy on social media.
The prime accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, Siya Goyal, and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary will be produced before the Vadgaon Court on Friday as their police custody comes to an end.
The Lonavala Police are expected to seek an extension of their custody. Investigators will also request permission from the court to conduct polygraph tests on both accused as part of the ongoing probe.
The two accused are scheduled to be produced before the court at 3 p.m.
The hearing is being viewed as an important development in the high-profile murder case. The court's decision on the custody extension and the proposed lie detector tests could influence the next stage of the investigation.
Earlier, the court granted the police seven days of custody. This was later extended by four more days so investigators could question the accused on 18 key aspects of the case.
As a result, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have undergone intensive questioning for a total of 11 days.
As part of the investigation, police on Thursday took Siya Goyal to her residence. Officers seized clothes believed to have been worn during the crime, a mobile phone, and other documents considered important to the investigation.
After the search ended and she was being escorted out of the premises, Siya Goyal sparked controversy after she allegedly flashed her middle finger at journalists waiting outside.
The alleged gesture of the murder accused, captured on video, quickly spread across social media platforms and triggered a wave of reactions.
Total shameless Siya Goyal 12th fail accused of conspiracy to kill fiancé Ketan Agarwal. On camera openly shows her middle finger to media, society. She does not give a damn. She knows exactly how easy it is to manipulate system. Jo Ukhaadna hai Ukhaad lo challenge to court pic.twitter.com/3LsXM13auc — Shakti Kapoor #Ex-Secular #TeamSP (@ComedyVikas) July 3, 2026
Shocking, Pune Murd*r case Vicitim Siya goyal show Middle finger to Media pic.twitter.com/UJ73z4Dj1I — Sumit (@beingsumit01) July 3, 2026
Police later took Siya Goyal to a cafe in Pune's Lullanagar area. Investigators believe the alleged conspiracy to murder businessman Ketan Agarwal was planned there.
Officers recorded her statement at the location and inspected the premises to verify electronic and other evidence linked to the case.
A key issue before the court is the police request to conduct polygraph examinations on both accused.
According to sources, Siya Goyal and her lawyer, Advocate Vipul Dushing, have submitted written consent agreeing to undergo the test.
However, co-accused Chetan Chaudhary and his lawyer have not yet clearly stated their position before the court.
The court's ruling on the police applications will determine the immediate direction of the investigation.
If the request for extended police custody is rejected, both accused could be sent to Yerwada Central Jail under judicial custody while the investigation continues.
Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune by Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary.
The investigation earlier found that Siya and Chetan searched online for ways to kill Ketan. According to police, the two visited the fort before the crime to "rehearse" the murder.
Investigators also claim they prepared and practised answers they would give if questioned by the police.
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