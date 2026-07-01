/Ketan Agarwal murder case: Police work on 'watertight' chargesheet against accused, consider polygraph test

Pune Police is leaving no stone unturned to ensure justice for businessman Ketan Agarwal. Investigators are drawing lessons from several high-profile cases where prosecutions faltered due to evidentiary gaps, with officials emphasising that even one weak link can derail a largely circumstantial case. As a result, they are working meticulously to build a foolproof chargesheet.
Determined to avoid procedural lapses that helped secure bail for Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, Pune Rural Police is taking extra precautions in the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort.
Senior Maharashtra Police sources told News18 that investigators are being extra cautious because a single technical error could weaken the prosecution against accused Siya Goyal.
As part of this effort, investigators are considering a polygraph (lie detector) test on Siya Goyal to generate leads. While polygraph results are not admissible as substantive evidence in court, police believe the test could uncover clues that can later be verified through digital and forensic evidence, such as browser history, location records and deleted searches.
The case is challenging as it is primarily circumstantial. There are no eyewitnesses to the alleged push from the cliff, and no CCTV footage directly captures the act. The available footage only shows co-accused Chetan Chaudhary near the location wearing a hoodie.
Ketan Agarwal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, were arrested on June 23 and remain in police custody.
The Maharashtra government has approved a fast-track court for the case, and senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor.
Siya Goyal reportedly cited his baldness, use of a wig and stammer as reasons for her reluctance to marry Ketan.
Investigators are also examining claims that Siya took Rs 1 crore from Ketan for wedding expenses and transferred it to Chetan, as the two allegedly planned a future together after his death. Police say she believed staging the death as an accident at the fort would be easier than cancelling the marriage.
Siya’s brother has stated that the family would have stopped the wedding had she expressed discomfort, while her parents have demanded strict punishment if she is found guilty, describing Ketan as like a son to them.
The investigation is ongoing, with police continuing to gather digital, forensic and circumstantial evidence before filing the chargesheet.
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