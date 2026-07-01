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  • /Ketan Agarwal murder case: Police work on 'watertight' chargesheet against accused, consider polygraph test

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Police work on 'watertight' chargesheet against accused, consider polygraph test

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Police work on 'watertight' chargesheet against accused, consider polygraph test
Image Credit: IANS. Siya Goyal, Ketan Agarwal and Chetan Chaudhary.

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