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  • /Fiance, lover and now friend: Police make 3rd arrest in Ketan Agarwal's Lohagad Fort murder

Fiance, lover and now friend: Police make 3rd arrest in Ketan Agarwal's Lohagad Fort murder

Ritesh Hange, a friend of prime accused Chetan Chaudhary, has been arrested in the Ketan Agarwal murder case over his suspected knowledge of the alleged murder plan.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 08:32 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
Fiance, lover and now friend: Police make 3rd arrest in Ketan Agarwal's Lohagad Fort murder
Image Credit: A.I. Ritesh Hange, Siya Goyal, Ketan Agarwal and Chetan Chaudhary.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Fiance, lover and now friend: Police make 3rd arrest in Ketan Agarwal's Lohagad Fort murder
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