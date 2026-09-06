Police have made a third arrest in the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort. Ritesh Hange, a friend of prime accused Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, was arrested on Friday night over his suspected involvement in the case. Police suspect that Hange knew about the alleged murder plan and have charged him with conspiracy. He has been made a co-accused in the case and will remain in police custody until September 12.
Police produced Hange before the Vadgaon Maval session court after his arrest. Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said the court remanded him to police custody until September 12.
According to police, Hange is a friend of Chaudhary and was in contact with both Chaudhary and Siya. Investigators suspect that the alleged murder plan was discussed with Hange, which has led to his arrest on conspiracy charges.
Police said Chaudhary and Siya had allegedly asked Hange to accompany them to Lohagad Fort for a walk. However, Hange did not visit the fort on June 18, the day Agarwal was allegedly killed.
Despite not being at the fort that day, investigators are examining Hange’s movements and interactions after the alleged murder. Police have alleged that Chaudhary met Hange soon after the incident, while Siya also spoke to him.
Investigators said Hange had been in contact with Chaudhary since the last week of May. He had earlier been taken into custody for questioning during the investigation.
Police have now formally arrested Hange and are investigating his alleged role in the case, including his contact with Chaudhary and Siya and his interactions after the alleged murder.
Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18 by his fiancee, Siya, and her friend and alleged lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary. Police allege that the pair pushed him off a cliff and then tried to make the death look like an accident.
Siya and Chetan were arrested on June 23 and are currently in judicial custody. The latest arrest adds another accused to the investigation. Police are continuing to investigate the alleged conspiracy and Hange’s suspected knowledge of the murder plan.
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