Police have made a third arrest in the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort. Ritesh Hange, a friend of prime accused Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, was arrested on Friday night over his suspected involvement in the case. Police suspect that Hange knew about the alleged murder plan and have charged him with conspiracy. He has been made a co-accused in the case and will remain in police custody until September 12.